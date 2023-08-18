Singapore to host world’s largest transport, logistics, air cargo expo

VIETNAM, August 18 - ﻿﻿

HCM CITY — ﻿Transport Logistics Southeast Asia & Air Cargo Southeast Asia, the largest trade show of its kind in the world, will be held in Singapore from November 1 to 3.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Michael Wilton, managing director of MMI Asia, organiser of the exhibition and a subsidiary of Messe München GmbH, said the expo would focus on logistics, mobility, IT and supply chain management in Southeast Asia.

It would provide a platform for shippers and service providers to enter the region, he said.

It is set to showcase over 100 transport logistics and air cargo exhibitors from around the world and expected to attract over 5,000 trade visitors.

There will be a summit where experts will share insights into the industries.

Singapore is a gateway to Southeast Asia and a hotspot for transport and logistics, Wilton said.

“Many global companies are already active here, and many more want to come to reap the rewards of the attractive conditions.”

Nguyễn Duy Minh, general secretary of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association, speaking at the event, said ﻿Southeast Asia as a whole is becoming a strategic logistics hub.

The Asia-Pacific region also presents significant opportunities for air freight, making Việt Nam with its excellent logistics infrastructure, strong economic growth and increasing trade volumes, a potential regional hub for air cargo in Southeast Asia, he added. — VNS