MDC’s St. Louis area shooting ranges holding Dove Season Warmup programs in August

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Dove season opens in Missouri Friday, Sept. 1.  As the first fall hunting season, it’s a great chance to get back to the field again.  But, like not going to the gym in a while, it might be time to start working those hunting and shooting “muscles” again.

Both of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Shooting Ranges and Outdoor Education Centers in the St. Louis region are offering Dove Season Warmup programs this August.  These classes are free and open to ages 11 and up.  They are designed to get hunters up to speed again for dove hunting.  The programs will provide an opportunity to work with MDC staff on different shooting situations that can occur while hunting doves or any game birds.

The programs will be held as follows.  Pre-registration is required for the respective classes at the links provided.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 5-7 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sq.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Eureka: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sG.

MDC shooting range staff at each facility will create typical in-field hunting scenarios to allow hunters to brush up on and practice their wing shooting skills for the dove season opener.  As both programs include live fire exercises, participants must bring their own shotguns and up to four boxes of steel #7 shot to use in the class.  Those age 11-16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.  The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

