August 18, 2023

A public inquest into the death of Ray Bitternose will be held September 18 to 22, 2023, at the Royal Hotel, 4025 Albert Street in Regina.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

On July 6, 2021, RCMP were called to a residence on the George Gordon First Nation regarding a man armed with a rifle threatening to shoot people. Shortly after officers arrived, Bitternose, 42, was shot in an altercation with police. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called and the officers on scene applied first aid. EMS and STARS Air Ambulance attended and continued lifesaving efforts. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Blaine Beaven will preside at the inquest.

