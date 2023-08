New Haven Barracks/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5003232

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: August 18, 2023 at 1252 hours

STREET: VT Route 17

TOWN: New Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hallock Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Bolduc

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant

INJURIES: No reported injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Alyssa King

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Tesla

VEHICLE MODEL: Model S

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Possible minor injury reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Lillian Popiel

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: No reported injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 17 near the intersection with Hallock Rd in the Town of New Haven for a reported multiple vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Joseph Bolduc (36) of Vergennes, VT was operating his 2004 Ford Ranger east on VT Route 17. Bolduc attempted to turn left onto Hallock Rd and failed to yield to westbound traffic, ultimately colliding with Alyssa King (37) of Hinesburg, VT who was traveling west. King was operating a 2016 Tesla Model S. The collision pushed Bolduc’s Ford Ranger into a 2009 Subaru Impreza being operated by Lillian Popiel (34) of Vergennes, VT. Popiel was stopped at the stop sign on Hallock Rd, waiting to turn onto VT Route 17.

Troopers were assisted on scene by New Haven Fire Department, Bristol Rescue and MiddState Towing Co.