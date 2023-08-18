FEMA Teams Working in Cook County Neighborhoods

CHICAGO - Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams from FEMA are going door-to-door in Cook County communities, helping disaster-impacted residents navigate the federal assistance process.

These teams will be visiting homes, businesses and nonprofit organizations in affected areas to help residents register for assistance, identify and address immediate and emerging needs, and make referrals to other local, state and voluntary agencies for additional support.

DSA teams will never ask for or accept money and will always be wearing a FEMA identification badge with a photograph. A FEMA shirt, vest or jacket is not proof of identity. While helping someone register, they will ask for personal information, including social security number, annual income and bank information. Residents are encouraged to ask for identification before providing any personal information. They can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to verify a FEMA visit is legitimate.

Cook County residents don’t have to wait for a DSA team to register for assistance. To register, download the FEMA Mobile App, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728.

