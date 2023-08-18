Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Jackson and Jasper Counties

MADISON, Miss. – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and FEMA are opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Jackson and Jasper counties to help people affected by the June tornadoes. The centers will open for business on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.

At these service centers homeowners and renters will be able to meet face-to-face with recovery specialists.

FEMA application specialists can answer questions about application status. They also can help with new applications.

MEMA representatives can answer questions about unmet needs and potential state and local resources. They may make referrals to nonprofit organizations.

Disaster loan specialists from the Small Business Administration can explain how loans can help both homeowners and businesses. They also can provide details about loan terms.

Hazard Mitigation Community Education and Outreach specialists will talk with homeowners, renters, and businesses on techniques to make them and their property more resilient.

Centers are open

Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

at the following locations:

Jackson County

Riverfront Community Center

4400 Denny St.

Moss Point, MS 39563

Jasper County

Louin City Hall

4240 MS-15

Louin, MS 39338



Going to a center is not necessary to apply with FEMA. Apply by phone by calling the FEMA Helpline at

800-621-3362 or online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and fema.gov/disaster/4727. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.