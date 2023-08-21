The 1st Cannabis Expo where products can be sampled and demonstrated: Green Label Expo 2023 to be held at NuWu Cannabis
Demonstrate and sample your cannabis products at the Green Label Expo 2023LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabis industry is gearing up for an extraordinary event that promises to foster connections, innovations, and growth. Green Label Expo 2023 is set to unfold on October 31st and November 1st, creating a vibrant platform for businesses, professionals, and enthusiasts to come together.
Green Label Expo, the distinguished trade show that converges cannabis industry stakeholders, proudly announces its upcoming event to be held at NuWu Cannabis – a world-renowned cannabis dispensary and Las Vegas only Cannabis Consumption Lounge.
For the first time in the cannabis space, there is a tradeshow that people can demonstrate real products to an array of B2B visitors looking at sourcing a product and service that they can touch, feel and even sample.
Event Details:
Date: October 31st & November 1st, 2023
Venue: NuWu Cannabis, Las Vegas
Ethan Lucas, Director of NuWu Cannabis, commented “We are very happy that The Green Label Expo Team has chosen NuWu Cannabis & Sky High Lounge as the venue for their 2023 edition. This event will make history as the first trade show to be held at NuWu Cannabis and we look forward to welcoming The Green Label Expo team & community later in the year”
Green Label Expo 2023 offers a unique opportunity for exhibitors and attendees to explore, connect, and thrive in the dynamic landscape of the cannabis industry. With NuWu Cannabis as the backdrop, this event promises a range of positive benefits for participants:
1. Networking Opportunities: Relax in the NuWu consumption lounge with prospective buyers & suppliers, connect with a diverse range of industry professionals, potential partners, and clients. Enjoy an infused cocktail or dab while fostering valuable relationships for your business.
2. Product Showcase: Showcase your cannabis products and services to a targeted audience, gaining exposure and generating leads within a receptive market.
3. Industry Insights: Stay updated on the latest trends, innovations, and market developments through informal discussions and interactions with fellow participants.
4. Business Meetings: Take advantage of booking meetings with VIP prospects at the Sky High Lounge at NuWu; Las Vegas’ only cannabis consumption lounge and home of Nevada’s first (and only) dab bar where patrons can savor a wide variety of potent extracts, engage in social interactions, and immerse themselves in cannabis culture.
The Green Label Expo team are proud to support exhibitors in identifying potential collaborators, distributors, and investors, paving the way for growth and expansion opportunities.
"We're excited to hold Green Label Expo 2023 at NuWu Cannabis" said John Richard, Founder & CEO at Green Label Expo. "Participating in a trade show of this caliber provides a dynamic platform for industry players to interact, exchange ideas, and capitalize on the remarkable growth potential in the cannabis sector."
Mark your calendars for October 31st and November 1st, and join us at the NuWu Cannabis for the ultimate Green Label Expo 2023 experience.
For more information, exhibitor details, and updates, please visit Green Label Expo.
