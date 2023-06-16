America's #1 Cannabis, CBD & Psychedelics Expo returns to Las Vegas: Green Label Expo
The event for professionals in Cannabis, CBD & Psychedelics. Cannabis Expo. CBD Expo. Psychedelics Expo and Alternative Products expo all under one roofLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Label Expo 2023 edition will be held at the World Market Center in Las Vegas on the 13th & 14th of September, welcoming thousands of Cannabis, CBD experts, Psychedelics, alternative product professionals, counterculture experts, and business owners to discover a vast array of global suppliers in trending sectors such as beauty, health & wellness, pet products, foods, business services, and more. As the need for embracing alternative products surges, the vibrant city of Las Vegas is set to welcome the largest trade show for Cannabis, CBD and Psychedelics/Alternative product professionals. This two-day event will feature an extensive showcase of innovative products/services, industry leaders, and live entertainment bringing the industry closer together while catering to the growing demand for alternative options.
The Green Label Expo will feature thought-provoking seminars and interactive networking sessions throughout the show floor such as Women In Cannabis, DEI in Cannabis, Cannabis Blockchain etc. An impressive lineup of keynote speakers will share the industry trends, latest innovations, and best practices to excel in the fast-growing emerging industries including CBD, psychedelics, and cannabis. This dynamic event aims to inspire participants to embrace alternative products and provide education on how to make a positive impact on society.
By bringing together businesses and individuals, the expo will empower attendees to make informed decisions, gain industry insights and expert consultations from leaders in areas such as payment solutions, financial services, logistics, marketing, compliance and more. The only event in Las Vegas designed specifically for Cannabis, CBD and Psychedelics professionals, suppliers and buyers, this is the business event not to be missed.
Supported by industry experts, the educational program provides opportunities to learn valuable insights into topics such as sourcing products, growing revenue, regulatory & compliance guidance, funding, marketing and more. This premier event will enable participants to meet industry leaders, learn advanced skills, and implement them in their upcoming projects.
The Green Label Expo would also be running alongside BREATHE! Convention which is the premier event for emerging technology and digital transformation, showcasing the best leaders and talent in the world of Web3, Blockchain, Metaverse, AI & NFT’s. The co-location of these events will allow attendees to explore the intersection of CBD and Future Technologies, through education, innovation, and creative connections. The event provides a unique platform for industry professionals and enthusiasts to connect, share ideas, and discover new CBD, psychedelic and Future Technologies that will shape the world of tomorrow.
Focused on connecting the industry, The Green Label Expo is the premier event for business professionals to discover Cannabis, CBD & Psychedelics manufacturers and service providers, including Pharmaceutical and Medical CBD, Beauty CBD, Hemp Seed Oil products, Nutraceutical, lifestyle & fitness CBD, CBD pouches and CBD Pet products, kratoms, alternative health and psychedelics products plus packaging, labelling, payment processing, marketing, etc. The event offers a perfect platform to forge new connections, consult with industry experts and learn best practices. It will also serve as a marketplace for potential buyers to gain a competitive edge. Reserve your free ticket today and bring a friend to discover the latest in the emerging world of alternative products.
To learn more, please visit https://ibn.fm/ZHL3M.
Laren Fernandez
Jotia llc
+1 702-381-3862
info@jotiagroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram