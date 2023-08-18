New York Road Runners Brings Group Training to Westport Weston Family YMCA
NYRR will bring some of their best coaches to Westport, helping Fairfield County runners achieve their goals and strengthening our running community.WESTPORT, CT, FAIRFIELD, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WESTPORT WESTON FAMILY YMCA & NEW YORK ROAD RUNNERS INTRODUCE GROUP TRAINING PROGRAM FOR ALL LEVEL OF RUNNERS!
We are excited to introduce NYRR Group Training to the Westport Weston Family YMCA. NYRR Group Training has been helping runners in New York City achieve their goals since 2016. We are now introducing the same great training concept at the WWFY geared toward Fairfield County runners of all levels, these workouts offer coaching, camaraderie, and the inspiration that comes from running with others. No matter where you are on your running journey, your training will be supported in a welcoming atmosphere by coaches who encourage you to pursue your goals and have fun.
The program will run from Sept 12 – Nov 2, 2023, Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30-7:30AM at the Westport Weston Family YMCA and near Longshore. Group Training workouts will focus on running technique with strength & flexibility components.
‘The WWFY is excited to collaborate with New York Road Runners as the initiative aligns closely with the Y’s mission to motivate and inspire healthy living and lifestyles. NYRR will bring some of their best coaches, group training, and running community to Westport for adult runners of all levels and help runners achieve their goals. This is NYRR’s first expansion outside of the five boroughs and we are delighted to have been chosen to pilot this partnership.’ – Anjali McCormick, CEO
We are excited to bring NYRR Group Training to the Westport community through our partnership with the Westport Weston Family YMCA. These coach-led grouped workouts have created camaraderie in communities across the five-boroughs and have helped runners achieve their goals through a welcoming and supportive atmosphere. By extending this offering, we are excited to engage with Westport runners of all abilities directly in their hometown. – Rob Simmelkjaer’s
For any more program information, visit westporty.org
For more information on NYRR, visit NYRR.ORG
About WWFY:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven organization that strives to be a welcoming and supportive environment for all. Our purpose is to strengthen the foundations of the community through our actions and programs. We believe that to bring about meaningful change in individuals and communities, we must be focused and accountable. At the YMCA, we measure the success of our cause by how well we engage communities in our three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.
Cindy Delaney
Westport Weston Family YMCA
+1 203-226-8981
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube