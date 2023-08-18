Westward360 Recognized As One of Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies
Westward360 announced today its ranking (No. 2,751) on the 2023 Inc. 5000, a list of the nation’s fastest-growing privately held companies.CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Westward360, a premier provider of real estate management services for community associations and rental property owners, announced today its ranking (No. 2,751) on the 2023 Inc. 5000, a list of the nation’s fastest-growing privately held companies.
This is the first year that Westward360 has been recognized on Inc.’s most prestigious list. The company was also recognized by Inc. this year as one of its fastest-growing companies in Illinois (No. 124), and was recognized this year as one of the fastest growing real estate companies throughout the United States (No. 84).
“Today’s property owner wants a full service real estate company that can provide solutions in multifaceted ways,” said Brent Straitiff, co-founder and CEO of Westward360. “Our spot on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our team members who helped to get us here, Westward360’s emphasis on sustainable growth, and a desire by our employees to be first in class in a competitive market.”
The announcement reflects a period of record growth over the past three years, when Westward360 grew to manage in excess of $18B in real estate assets having acquired ten competing real estate firms. During that same period, the company grew to more than 350 full time employees, expanding its service offering into the Houston, Las Vegas, Denver and Portland markets.
“These strategic acquisitions have allowed our clients to experience the benefits of a national organization while continuing to have a strong local presence.” said David Westveer, co-founder and CFO of Westward360. “It’s this local expertise with the backing of a much larger team of professionals that allows us to deliver a best in class service.”
About Westward360
Westward360 is dedicated to providing exceptional community management, rental management and brokerage services. Serving multiple markets throughout the United States, we have the systems, strategies, and expertise to meet the specialized needs of even the most demanding client. Our team stands united and excited about the disruption we continue to create all in an effort to make our industry the best it can be.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Besides Straitiff and Westveer, Westward360's leadership team includes: Brawley Reishman, CTO; Ian Duni, CSO; Nathan Brown, CIO; and Travis Taylor, COO.
