Riverton Wildlife Area wetland pumping delayed

Riverton, Iowa- A delay in the delivery of the precast concrete and new metal screw gate required to replace the failing Spring Creek outlet at the Riverton Wildlife Area will impact the ability for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to pump water on to the main marsh, north of county road J46.

“The materials were supposed to arrive in plenty of time to complete the outlet replacement so we could begin pumping on the normal start date of August 15, but that didn’t happen,” said Matt Dollison, wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR’s Nishnabotna Wildlife Unit. The new expected completion date when pumping will begin is around September 1.

The delay will not impact the ability to pump water onto the Jensen Tract, south of the highway.

“The teal only season hunting opportunity north of the highway is going to be limited, but it will be business as usual south of town, so if the teal show up, there should be some good hunting on the Jenson Tract,” Dollison said.

He said they are monitoring the water levels in the East and West Nishnabotna rivers, which are the sources for water pumped into the Riverton area.

“Since we began pumping here, the rivers have been able to provide water for Riverton, and we are optimistic that will be the case again this year,” he said.

Staff have disked the holes on Riverton and the habitat looks excellent ahead of the regular duck season, he said. “There should be good hunting on the entire marsh for the regular duck seasons. The water may just be a little lower than normal up north.”