SenSights.AI (o/a LocateMotion Inc.) Achieves a Data Security Milestone with ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SenSights.AI (o/a LocateMotion Inc.), a recognized leader in an all-in-one “Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring Solution” with a focus on diabetes and hypertension monitoring, has successfully attained the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This significant accomplishment highlights SenSights.AI's ongoing efforts to ensure the security of sensitive data and underscores its dedication to maintaining the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of patient information. This comes on the heels of achieving significant "validation" from Ontario Health, this month, for its virtual care and telehealth platform and being already PHIPA and HIPPA-compliant.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is an internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This certification serves as a testament to SenSights.AI's commitment to protecting valuable information and maintaining the highest levels of data security.

Driven by a profound commitment to data security, SenSights.AI embarked on the journey towards ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. The process encompassed a comprehensive approach to risk management and security implementation. Through this certification, SenSights.AI reinforces data security measures, enhances customer confidence, complies with regulatory standards, and underscores its devotion to data protection.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification signifies SenSights' dedication to data security and its pledge to safeguard sensitive information. It showcases SenSights.AI's proactive stance in identifying risks and protecting data from potential threats.

The journey towards ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification involved a meticulous process. SenSights.AI conducted comprehensive assessments, implemented security measures, and ensured that information security policies were deeply integrated into its operations.

The attainment of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification underscores SenSights.AI's commitment to data security and its responsibility to continually improve security practices. SenSights.AI remains dedicated to maintaining the privacy of patient data and upholding the highest standards of information security.

As SenSights.AI proudly displays the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, it invites partners and stakeholders to recognize and celebrate this achievement. This certification not only highlights SenSights.AI's commitment to data protection but also reinforces its dedication to earning and preserving trust.

SenSights.AI continues to excel in providing innovative solutions for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Telehealth, and chronic care management (CCM) with real-time alerts, connectivity with smart and medical devices, AI-powered insights, an AI medical scribe, an AI wellness coach, and a voice assistant. This comprehensive approach to healthcare highlights SenSights.AI's dedication to patient well-being and data security.

