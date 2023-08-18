Maine DOE Update – August 18, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE Data Team for a webinar about entering student enrollments for 2023-2024. All students have been exited from Synergy and must be reenrolled for the new school year, this webinar will review the procedure for enrolling students manually and via uploads to State Synergy. | More

Graduation reporting is due on August 30th by midnight. Synergy is now in the 2023-2024 School Year, which has locked all 2022-2023 student data. If updates to 22-23 exit codes need to be made for graduating students, please email MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896. | More

News & Updates

The Mills Administration announced today a new initiative to help Maine schools recruit, train, and retain educators through pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs. The initiative, funded in part by Governor Mills’ Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, is part of a larger overall effort by the Mills Administration to connect employers with a skilled workforce and workers with career opportunities. The initiative was unveiled during a visit to the Gorham School District by Commissioner of Labor Laura Fortman and Deputy Commissioner of Education Dan Chuhta. | More

Educators and school/district staff from across Maine gathered at the Augusta Civic Center recently to attend the second annual Maine Educator Summit. Hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE), the 2023 Summit offered more than 130 professional learning opportunities and workshops across four days, with topics including school safety, project-based learning, computer science education, student well-being, outdoor education, interdisciplinary instruction, and more. Doubling the previous year’s registration numbers, more than 600 educators attended the Summit which was themed Inspiration, Innovation, and Inclusion. | More

The Maine Educational Technology Directors Association (METDA) will be launching a new mentorship program this fall that will provide a state-wide approach to providing professional development and support specific to Technology Directors who are in their first years as district decision-makers, resource managers, and instructional leaders. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is looking to share stories of school administrative units (SAUs) using Federal Emergency Relief Funding to positively impact their students and school communities. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

In June, three students from Lamoine Consolidated School’s Team Engineering Challenge team made history by being the first middle school team to go to Atlanta, Georgia to compete at the National Leadership and SkillsUSA Conference. Benjamin Baldridge, Ian Frost, and Jordan Chan fundraised over $10,000 to attend the weeklong conference and compete in the world’s largest skill competition after winning gold at the State Championships in Bangor back in March. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Are you looking for strategies, tips, and practical techniques around high-leverage instructional practices and collaboration that work with diverse learners to create Inclusive Classrooms? This conference is for you and your team! For the first time ever, the popular What Really Works in Education conference is coming to Maine! This year’s conference, hosted by the Maine Department of Education’s Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, will engage learners around high-leverage practices by local, national, and international experts. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team is pleased to offer Open Office Hours focusing on technical assistance for public pre-k. These office hours will feature Marcy Whitcomb, Public Pre-K Consultant, as well as Sue Gallant and Julie Raymond, Public Pre-K Expansion Consultants. Sessions are meant to be a time for educators, pre-k coordinators and administrators to come together to ask questions, celebrate successes and/or work through problems of practice in public pre-k that educators, administrators, and partnership programs may be experiencing. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

The Maine Department of Education is recruiting 17 AmeriCorps members to serve and support children with disabilities with building social-emotional skills and school readiness for children enrolled in CDS preschools across the state. The investment in members will not only serve to ensure positive preschool experiences and improve child outcomes for those children, this opportunity will also provide important, dynamic training, 1:1 mentoring, and experience for each volunteer to utilize toward certification in the educational field. | More

