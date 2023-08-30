ANNOUNCING ONE-NIGHT ART X FASHION POP UP at historical Salmagundi Club supporting Nurture the Future Art & Well Being

Nurture the Future with partners Salmagundi Club, Your Home TV & ROKU Premiere of "In the Pursuit of Art x Fashion x Technology, Jiujiu Vodka, Doronko & more! Thomas Moran Gallery, September 5-10th- open to public daily 1-6 pm "Tales of Color" Artist Takuma Tanaka.

Held within the historical Salmagundi Club multiple contemporary artists honor the legacies of Thomas Moran & Jean Michel Basquiat focused on Art & Well Being

We are on the verge of an important cultural shift in which art can deliver accessible solutions to well-being. This group of creatives reminds us 'art' has the power to continue to transform us.” — Rachel Vancelette

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Embracing the theme of "Nurture the Future of Art and Well-being," an upcoming VGAA ART X FASHION pop-up event on September 6th from 6-8 pm is set to captivate attendees. The event will take place within the storied walls of the private Salmagundi Club's historical library, noted as one of the oldest art clubs in the country founded in 1871. Notably, international contemporary Art x Fashion curator Rachel Vancelette's recent discourse on Long Island Radio highlights the profound influence of art on enhancing overall well-being with host Jay Olivier stating, “Scientists have proved that art indeed improves your well-being,” helping set the stage for this curated display. This latest pop-up presentation forms an integral part of VGAA's globally launched curated series, a platform designed to showcase the imaginative prowess of artists worldwide with unique curated themes tapping into the importance of art and well-being.

The one-night exclusive VGAA pop-up explores the intersection between art and wellness, with the intent to establish a connection that enriches lives. The event will delve into both historical and contemporary artistic concepts, offering insights into the works of present-day creators. The highlight of the evening will be the unveiling of an exclusive ART X FASHION pop-up within the iconic Salmagundi Library. This unique presentation will feature contributions from renowned artists and designers, including Matt Enger, Michael Angelo, Ellen Hunter, Kora Mancini, Payal Parekh, and the Japanese artist Takuma Tanaka. Notably, Takuma Tanaka has collaboratively crafted three distinct t-shirt designs in partnership with disabled children associated with the Doronko organization in Japan with one specific design bearing the important slogan “We Need Art Like Air.” Many of the designers are also found at ART X PUZZLES, a multifaceted sales initiative that supported artists during the economic fallout of the ongoing battle from the pandemic and continues efforts with online sales by providing select artisan items for presale for artists' charity choices.

Celebrated beauty expert/artist, Michael Angelo is poised to introduce his exquisite series of candles and sweatshirts from the acclaimed "YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL" collection, sourced directly from the prestigious highline project in Chelsea supporting Ali Forni Center. Additionally, on display, Ellen Hunter's latest jewelry designs which have adorned celebrities such as Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and Nicky Hilton will help elevate your style. Pedechi supports senior dog rescue captivating visitors with her unique handcrafted ROCKSTAR jackets tailored for beloved pets offering unique hand-painted monograms. Adding to the sensory experience, Blessed Rest by Payal will present an intuitive self-care exploratory 53-card deck supporting ART FOR CAUSE. ART X PUZZLES will display limited edition jigsaw puzzles by top contemporary artists. A special sneak preview of entrepreneur/model Kathy Ireland's new streaming network Your Home TV and their newly launched TV series "In the Pursuit of Art x Fashion x Technology", premieres with host Rachel Vancelette interviewing creatives and investigating their innovative impact around the globe. The engaging series is also on ROKU.

The evening's reception guarantees a jubilant celebration of cultural exchange, augmented by a distinctive tasting encounter. Attendees will have the opportunity to savor specialty-baked artisan cookies by the esteemed Flip-Flops Marquis created by curator Christopher Eamon while JiuJiu Vodka from New Zealand creates unique cocktails with meaningful notes of "good karma", as the event promises an immersive experience that embraces creativity, connection, and holistic wellness.

Artist Takuma Tanaka, a highly acclaimed Japanese artist, and the Salmagundi Club are pleased to announce the artist’s arrival in New York City. Tanaka is set to showcase multidisciplinary works of art in a series of activations throughout the city, introducing New Yorkers to his unique style, influenced by his Japanese heritage, global topics, and artistic background. The activities will also tap into Tanaka’s creative inspirations and dreams from travels in America. The artist probes the formal techniques of his predecessors through the lens of a new post-pandemic-ridden contemporary world and will conduct a performative art piece at Washington Square Park honoring the historical influences of contemporary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The park event is set from noon to 2 pm on September 6th with the artist creating special artisan gifts for attendees. "Tales of Color"-Thomas Moran Gallery presents paintings and works on paper on view by the artist September 5th-10th-Private Reception September 6th.

Rachel Vancelette of VGAA with Host Jay Oliver on LI New Radio on the health benefits of art.