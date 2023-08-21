Jameson Taylor Offers Free Ebook "Ways to Ensure Your Hurricane Insurance Claim Is Paid" Ahead of Hurricane Ida Deadline
Taylor provides detailed information on what to document and how to submit proof of damages in his book.
Jameson Taylor has substantial experience in the area of insurance coverage and can help in those tough cases where the insurer is using policy language to deny or limit a claim.
Being prepared for disasters & taking the proper steps following property damage can immensely positively impact your ability to receive a fair settlement when dealing with insurance companies.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal injury and storm lawyer Jameson Taylor wrote his ebook, "Ways to Ensure Your Hurricane Insurance Claim," to help Louisiana residents ensure that their Hurricane Ida Insurance claims are paid in full. With over a decade of legal experience, Taylor provides detailed information on what to document and how to submit proof of damages in his book. His ebook also provides information on what to do before and after any future storms.
— Attorney Jameson Taylor
After a natural disaster, recovering and rebuilding is overwhelming enough, and dealing with insurance claims can be an added burden. “Being prepared for disasters and taking the proper steps following property damage can immensely positively impact your ability to receive a fair settlement, especially when dealing with insurance companies,” said Taylor. “Recovering from a hurricane or storm-related property damage can be a long and stressful process, often creating substantial expenses. To make matters worse, insurance providers often underestimate the amount they owe you."
Taylor's goal is to help those who experienced damage from hurricanes or other natural disasters get the settlement they deserve. "In some cases, the insurance dispute over fully paying a claim can be complex and nuanced," he said. "Because I have substantial experience in insurance coverage, I am able to assist with those tough cases where the insurer is using policy language to deny or limit a claim."
The deadline to file Hurricane Ida-related claims is August 29 for Louisiana residents. "If your Hurricane Ida claim is not settled or you have not received your insurance money, I strongly urge that you seek advice from an attorney regarding filing a lawsuit immediately. A pending appraisal on your home damage will not extend the time to file a lawsuit," Taylor added.
The first step for those who experienced damage from Hurricane Ida is to check their policy to see if there is any deadline for filing a claim. Some policies will include a deadline. However, some will not. The next step is to contact your insurance company. If your carrier has gone bankrupt, you will need to contact the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association (LIGA) in order to start the claim process.
About Jameson Taylor
Born and raised in New Orleans, Jameson Taylor's law practice focuses primarily on personal injury as well as disputes with their insurance company for hurricanes or other first-party losses. Following law school, he began practice at a prominent local defense firm. After over twelve years as a lawyer defending major insurance carriers in complex personal injury and insurance coverage disputes, Taylor elected to focus his practice in 2022 on Plaintiff work. Insurance disputes can be complex, and Taylor's experience defending these claims helped him shepherd his clients’ cases to resolution, whether through trial or settlement. He is licensed to practice law in all Louisiana state courts and is admitted before the United States District Courts for the Eastern, Middle, and Western Districts of Louisiana and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
For more information on how to get a copy of the eBook or to learn more about your rights with insurance claims for hurricane damage, contact us at https://jamesontaylorlaw.com/ or 504-875-2223.
Jameson Taylor
Jameson Taylor Injury and Storm Lawyer
+1 504-875-2223
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram