MCPS’ Back-To-School Fair will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, August 18 - Montgomery College’s free informative session about the ignITe Hub will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Edith Lozada, Spanish communications specialist and Spanish language public information officer at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS); Ana Arriaza, manager of partnership and engagement at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP); and Raúl Marín, community engagement specialist II at Montgomery College. The show will air on Friday, August 18 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts , Spotify and Amazon Music .

The start of the 2023-2024 school year is around the corner! MCPS invites all students and parents to the upcoming Back-To-School Fair on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westfield Wheaton Shopping Center. MCPS will offer free shuttles to the event from Montgomery Blair, Paint Branch, Gaithersburg and Richard Montgomery high schools. The first shuttle will depart from the high schools at 9 a.m., and the final shuttle will depart from Westfield Wheaton at 2 p.m. Families will have an opportunity to learn about the school system, information about County resources, enjoy music and giveaways and visit the free immunization clinic.

DEP invites Montgomery County residents to join the RainScapes Rewards Rebate Program. An initiative created to protect our environment and assist eligible residents with its costs. Most rainfall on urban surfaces such as roofs, driveways, roads, parking lots and patios ends up as stormwater runoff, pollution and flooding. RainScapes techniques help counteract the impacts of stormwater runoff by reducing runoff from individual properties, reducing drainage problems on properties, preventing stormwater pollution from entering our streams, reducing water consumption during dry spells, reducing the need for mowing, fertilizer and pesticide applications and more. Residential properties may obtain up to $7,500 and commercial, HOAs, multi-family, or institutional properties may receive up to $20,000. Ms. Arriaza will discuss the application process and eligibility criteria.

The show will conclude with the upcoming information session about the ignITe Hub, which is Montgomery College's collaborative space that inspires innovation and growth in IT empowerment. The virtual session will focus on the use of technology, how to create power point presentations, how to use Apple products and more. Montgomery College’s mission is to pave the way and prepare community members with the knowledge and tools needed to excel in their professional fields. The information session is open to residents of all ages at no cost on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.