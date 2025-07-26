Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on July 28 at 10:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, July 26 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 25, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 25, 2025—On Monday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss Council matters.

Council President Stewart will discuss the Council’s scheduled vote on the Master Plan on Highways and Transitways, as well as the scheduled vote on ZTA 25-05, Optional Method Public Benefits, which would update the process for determining public benefits in developments located within the County’s incentive areas connected to transit and employment. Public benefits policies in the County require developments to incorporate community amenities into large projects in exchange for increased density or height allowances.

Stewart will also discuss the upcoming briefing from the Department of Transportation about the Parking Security Pilot Program in Downtown Silver Spring. The Council requested this briefing to get questions answered about the program and to receive information about the community engagement plan before the robotic security program is deployed. This review will cover the costs and plans for the use of robotic security, protocols for surveillance video use and storage, and privacy protections for residents.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

