Governor Ivey Announces State Backed Bioscience Training Program

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that BIO Alabama, a leading advocate for Alabama’s bioeconomy, has partnered with Alabama Industrial Development Training (AIDT), Alabama’s workforce training agency, to introduce a comprehensive Bioscience Technician Program.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in developing our workforce to meet and exceed industry demands in Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “Bioscience has grown to be one of our state’s premier industries, and we have numerous firms like Hudson Alpha and Southern Research making groundbreaking advancements daily. Supporting this vital economic engine is an absolute must for our state, and I’m proud to partner with BIO Alabama to develop the bioscience leaders of tomorrow.”

The Bioscience Technician Program aims to equip aspiring individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue fulfilling careers in the biotech industry. Candidates with a high school diploma, proficiency in Microsoft Office and basic math skills are encouraged to apply for this transformative opportunity.

“This is a great step forward in our workforce training initiative and creates support not only for our existing biotech companies but provides room for growth and expansion opportunities along with creating better jobs for residents of Alabama,” said Dr. Jeremy Blanks, CEO of BIO Alabama.

Applicants will undergo an online pre-employment course designed to assess their suitability for the program. Upon successful completion of the course, candidates will be eligible to continue through the training program while collaborating with esteemed biotech companies. This unique combination of theoretical learning and practical experience ensures participants receive a well-rounded education that aligns with the demands of the industry.

“We are thrilled to introduce this innovative Bioscience Training Program in collaboration with BIO Alabama,” said AIDT Deputy Director Kevin Taylor. “By nurturing talent through hands-on experience and expert guidance, we aim to empower the next generation of biotech professionals, fueling groundbreaking research and driving progress in this vital industry.”

The Bioscience Training Program offers successful candidates starting wages of $20 per hour, reflecting the industry’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding talent. It presents an unparalleled opportunity for aspiring bioscience technicians to realize their potential and contribute to meaningful scientific advancements.

For those interested in transforming their passion for bioscience into a rewarding career, the application process is now open. Candidates can apply for the program at careers.aidt.edu.

About BIO Alabama:

BIO Alabama represents Alabama’s bio related industries, research scientists, clinicians and business professionals who are working together to foster, develop and support the life sciences in Alabama. BIO Alabama is the state affiliate in Alabama of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the preeminent national association for biotechnology companies.

About AIDT:

Founded in 1971, AIDT is Alabama’s Workforce Training agency and encourages economic development through job-specific training. Training services are offered in many areas, at no cost, to new and expanding businesses throughout Alabama.