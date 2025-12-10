Governor Ivey Welcomes $10.5 Million Bad Boy Mowers Tractor Plant, 50 Jobs Headed to Monroeville

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that Bad Boy Mowers plans to invest $10.5 million in a new tractor assembly plant in Monroeville. The Batesville, Arkansas-based company will create 50 jobs at the operation, which is being established in the former Vanity Fair distribution center.

“Bad Boy Mowers setting up shop in Monroeville with this $10.5 million investment is a big win for Monroe County and for rural Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “These 50 new, good jobs will benefit local families and continue momentum for this community. Bad Boy came to the right place – Alabama’s workforce is ready to get to work and get the job done.”

Work already has begun to transform the site, said Mike Colquett, executive director of the Monroeville/Monroe County Economic Development Authority.

“Monroeville is truly excited about Bad Boy’s decision to locate here and begin production in the very near future,” said Colquett. “Bad Boy is a perfect fit for Monroeville, and we believe our town is the perfect fit for them as well.”

The company plans to build several different models of tractors in Monroeville and anticipates producing about 9,000 per year, he added.

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Bad Boy’s expansion in Alabama is a strong vote of confidence in the state’s rural areas.

“This is a growth-minded company that sees a bright future in Monroeville, Monroe County and the surrounding area,” said McNair. “Bad Boy builds innovative products, and Alabama’s workforce is the right choice to help the company achieve its goals.”

Bad Boy, which launched in 2002, is recognized as the first brand to introduce zero-turn mowers to rural landowners and homeowners at an attainable price. Since then, the company has expanded into tractors, handheld tools and UTVs.

The company was named Tractor Supply Co.’s top vendor of 2025. The retailer said Bad Boy helped deliver value for customers while developing creative supply chain solutions that improved supply and inventory allocations.

Brenda Tuck, rural development manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce, attributed Bad Boy’s new plant in Monroeville as an example of the many advantages and success found in rural Alabama communities.

“Rural Alabama offers a highly skilled workforce and strong community support, and we are excited to watch this new partnership unfold,” said Tuck.

