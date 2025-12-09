Governor Ivey Announces Pharmaceutical Giant Lilly Plans $6 Billion Advanced Manufacturing Plant in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company plans to invest more than $6 billion in a new advanced manufacturing operation in Huntsville, where it will produce next-generation medicines.

The global pharmaceutical giant also will bring 450 jobs to the region, including engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians.

The Huntsville site will be a synthetic medicine active pharmaceutical ingredient facility, the third of four new U.S. sites Lilly plans to announce, and will produce small molecule synthetic and peptide medicines.

It will be among those that will manufacture orforglipron, Lilly’s first oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, which the company expects to submit to global regulatory agencies for obesity by the end of this year.

“Huntsville and our entire state have a proven legacy of innovation, and there is no better home for Lilly than right here in Alabama. Our roots in the biosciences industry run deep, and Alabama’s contributions to this burgeoning sector continue,” said Governor Ivey. “We are proud to welcome Lilly’s new U.S. manufacturing facility, which we are thrilled is the largest initial investment in our state’s history.

“No doubt, Alabamians will help Lilly do things that have never been done before, and we will ensure this great company achieves their mission of improving the health and wellbeing of people all around the country and globe,” continued Governor Ivey.

Construction is set to begin in 2026, with completion slated in 2032. In addition to the permanent positions at the facility, the construction phase is expected to generate 3,000 jobs.

“Huntsville’s track record of science and innovation, supported by advanced manufacturing expertise and a skilled workforce, makes Alabama an ideal location for Lilly to expand domestic manufacturing capacity for next-generation medicines,” said Lilly chair and CEO David A. Ricks. “Today’s investment continues the onshoring of active pharmaceutical ingredient production, strengthening supply chain resilience and reliable access to medicines for patients in the U.S.”

Based in Indianapolis, Lilly has operations in more than 110 countries and 40,000 employees spanning the globe. The company is a leader in treatments involving diabetes, obesity, oncology, immunology and neuroscience and is seeking to bolster its capacity for active pharmaceutical ingredient production for its highest priority therapies.

At the new Huntsville facility, Lilly plans to use state-of-the-art technologies, including machine learning, AI, digitally integrated monitoring systems and advanced data analytics. Digital automation will be embedded throughout the site to streamline operations and ensure a reliable supply of safe, high-quality medicines.

The site will be part of deepening U.S. expertise in advanced chemical synthesis and setting new standards for sustainable manufacturing, the company said.

Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair said Lilly’s announcement emphasizes the state’s reputation as a global leader in biotechnology.

“The competition for a manufacturing facility of this magnitude is extremely challenging, and this result shows Alabama’s pro-business climate, outstanding workforce and strong community support is a winning combination,” said Secretary McNair.

The annual economic impact of Alabama’s bioscience sector is estimated at $7.3 billion. The state is home to more than 1,800 bioscience enterprises, and more than 15,000 people work in the industry, according to Commerce data.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said Lilly’s plans represent a tremendous vote of confidence in the city and its workforce.

“Huntsville has long been a place where innovation thrives and hard, ‘impossible’ things get done,” said Mayor Battle. “We’re proud to welcome Lilly to our community and excited to help shape the next era of breakthrough medicine.”

Lilly chose the Greenbrier South site from more than 300 applications, partly based on its proximity to the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, an established bioscience campus that supports workforce training and research. Other advantages include ready access to utilities, transportation and favorable zoning and incentives.

The company plans to build a large-scale, multi-building campus including manufacturing, logistics, packaging, lab and utilities space. The 260-acre site sits along Interstate 565 near Exit 3.

“Today’s announcement is the result of years of preparation in our life sciences sector with our partners at the city, state, HudsonAlpha, our schools and universities, and the community as a whole that has embraced biotech the way we embraced space exploration,” said Huntsville/Madison County Chamber senior vice president of Economic Development & Workforce of Commerce Lucia Cape. “Huntsville continues to be a smart place for meaningful careers in all of our targeted industries.”

The project will be a boost for Huntsville’s economy. For every dollar Lilly invests, the company estimates up to $4 in additional local economic activity, and the facility’s manufacturing jobs also are expected to generate jobs in sectors including logistics, retail and supply chain.

Alabama Industrial Development Training (AIDT), Alabama’s primary workforce development agency, will assist Lilly with a training center and provide help in assembling and training the workforce.

The impact of the new Lilly facility will spread beyond Huntsville throughout North Alabama, said Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) President & CEO Don Moul.

“We’re proud to partner with local leaders to bring quality jobs and long-term value to communities across our region,” said TVA President & CEO Moul. “Together, we’re building a stronger future – one that ensures families can thrive, businesses can grow and the Tennessee Valley continues to lead.”

A photo from today’s announcement event is attached.

###