MICROSEISMIC JOINS AN ALLIANCE WITH TERRA15 FOR TURNKEY PASSIVE SEISMIC MONITORING USING DAS
MicroSeismic and Terra15 have formed a strategic alliance to provide a comprehensive turnkey monitoring solution using DFOS and DAS.
This alliance will enable MSI to provide a comprehensive turnkey passive DAS monitoring solution for geoscience applications services for the oil & gas, energy, carbon, and civil engineering sectors.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroSeismic, Inc. (MSI) and Terra15 have formed a strategic alliance to provide a comprehensive turnkey monitoring solution for geoscience and civil engineering applications using distributed fiber optic sensors (DFOS) and distributed acoustic sensing (DAS). This collaboration will support carbon sequestration, geothermal stimulation, hydraulic fracturing, and karst growth and development for sinkhole detection. This solution is designed to cater to several geoscience and civil engineering applications in the marketplace, bringing a new level of monitoring capabilities to the market.
The partnership between MicroSeismic and Terra15 will provide a best-in-class passive DAS monitoring solution for a wide range of geoscience and energy sector applications. MSI and Terra15 will offer efficient, and effective technology and expertise to support the industry's monitoring needs. Through this alliance, MicroSeismic can now deliver monitoring services for the pipeline industry.
MicroSeismic seeks to continuously develop and enhance the technology it brings to the market and provide a best-in-class monitoring service to its clients. Dr. Peter M. Duncan, CEO & Founder of MicroSeismic said: “Safe, efficient, and effective monitoring of geological reservoirs and civil infrastructure is an important element of our modern industrial society. The advancements in DAS fiber monitoring are unparalleled, and we at MicroSeismic are thrilled that this joint venture with Terra15 gives us access to a best-in-class DFOS solution. This alliance will enable MicroSeismic to provide a comprehensive turnkey passive DAS monitoring solution for critical and mandated geoscience applications and pipeline monitoring services for the oil and gas, energy, carbon, and civil engineering sectors.”
Terra15’s patented design of the Treble DAS interrogator makes it the first interrogator in the world to provide best-in-class sensitivity at the frequencies important for effective passive microseismic monitoring. Dr. Nader Issa, CEO & Founder of Terra15 said, “We are thrilled by our new partnership with MicroSeismic Inc. It enables new service capabilities and enhanced monitoring solutions for energy and environmental monitoring. The partnership leverages Terra15’s performance-leading DAS technology and MicroSeismic Inc.’s deep domain experience. We are very excited to better serve the North American market.”
In summary, this alliance means MSI can better address our customers' requirements and deliver the technological solutions required by the Department of Energy (DOE) Energy Transition, by enhancing our monitoring solutions and strengthening our position in the market.
About MicroSeismic, Inc.:
We Listen. We Protect. We Care.
MicroSeismic, Inc. helps our clients protect their assets, operations, and the environment, as the world transitions to reliable and secure sources of energy.
We began in 2003 with a mission to bring passive seismic technology to the oil field. As our expertise has grown, so has the list of applications for our geophysical technology.
• FracRx® - We have successfully monitored the stability of wellbores and frac-driven interactions in tectonically active areas.
• CO2SeQure® - We have developed technology to monitor CO2 sequestration (CCUS).
• MicroThermal Energy - We can apply stimulation monitoring and modeling technology to enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). Better Stimulation = Greener World
• KarstAlert® - We have developed a methodology to detect sinkhole growth and development.
The shale boom of the mid-2000s overwhelmed us with demand for hydraulic fracture monitoring, however today, priorities have changed. While frac monitoring is still a business driver for us, new opportunities have expanded our original vision to include environmental markets. Adaptable technology and 20 years of experience allow us to apply passive seismic techniques to a wide spectrum of problems relevant to the oil field and beyond.
*MicroSeismic, Inc. trademarks are registered marks in the USA, Canada, and other countries.
About Terra15:
Terra15 pairs fiber sensing instrumentation with asset integrity monitoring solutions for utilities, mining, geoscience, and more. Terra15 has developed industry-leading in-house hardware and software technologies, comprising of:
• Treble – A next-generation Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) interrogator, which connects to any standard fiber optic cable and uses the cable as thousands of vibration sensors. Allowing every meter of the cable to function as both an acoustic pickup and a vibration/seismic sensor.
• AssureSRV - Software solution provides a 24/7 fully managed data, maintenance, and reporting platform, built to utilize Terra15’s unique Treble hardware.
Combined, Terra15’s offerings provide customers with real-time and remote situational awareness in a wide range of challenging situations. Providing customers with the tools to protect the environment, improve the safety of personnel, and optimize asset management.
Website: http://terra15.com.au
