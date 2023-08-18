Ardmore Man Arrested, Charged in TBI ICAC Investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Squad have arrested and charged an Ardmore man accused of unlawful photography and sexual battery.

Last weekend, special agents began the investigation after receiving information about a man, identified as Larry Wayne Cunningham (DOB 3-17-61), using an online chat application to tell other individuals about sexually abusing children, taking photographs of the abuse, and sharing the photos with others online. Agents further developed information Cunningham placed hidden cameras in different rooms of his residence to capture the images he subsequently shared.

On Thursday, agents executed a search warrant at Cunningham’s Ardmore home and later arrested him, charging him with one count each of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Aggravated Unlawful Photography of a Minor, and Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Lincoln County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held on $400,000 bond.

