Graduation Report Due August 30, 2023

Graduation reporting is due on August 30th by midnight. Synergy is now in the 2023-2024 School Year, which has locked all 2022-2023 student data. If updates to 22-23 exit codes need to be made for graduating students, please email MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.

Resources:

For technical assistance with data management, contact the Help Desk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or 207-624-6896

 

