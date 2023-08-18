Highway Wolf Releases Second Single "In The City"
A Whimsical Twist on An Eagles Classic
We infused it with a New Orleans vibe, a bit off-kilter and swingy, as though you were hearing the story from a stranger on a barstool at Mardi Gras. Is he for real, or is the whole thing a fantasy?”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Highway Wolf, the latest musical venture by Mick Hellman (Wreckless Strangers, Marco & the Polos, The Go to Hell Man Band), has released “In The City”, the second single off the forthcoming album “Purdie's Dream.” This Eagles hit resonates with Mick’s own experiences traversing cityscapes throughout his life, making it a perfect addition to the project.
— Mick Hellman
Mick’s journey has brought him through the streets of iconic cities like New York, Boston, Berkeley, San Francisco, Chicago, and even Hong Kong. But urban living comes with its challenges. On why he chose this song for the album, Mick reflected, “While I like the hustle and bustle of the city, it can be very hard on two and four legged beings. Sometimes I just want to escape to the country, where I can settle in nature and reconnect with something that feels genuine.”
Mick elaborates on the creative decisions behind the unique production of the track, "We infused it with a New Orleans kind of vibe, a bit off-kilter and swingy, as though you were hearing the story from a stranger on a barstool next to you at Mardi Gras. Is he for real, or is the whole thing just a fantasy?”
Don’t miss the accompanying official music video, available on YouTube now. Animated by Josh Clark, the video depicts Mick’s pup Purdie as he dreams of transforming into a city-dwelling wolf, navigating the neon jungle. View here: https://youtu.be/zRc5-hv0HfA
ABOUT HIGHWAY WOLF
Welcome to the adventures of Highway Wolf... a unique musical project led by Mick Hellman and his creative partners, Tal and Amber Morris, who create a sonic experience through this collection of reimagined classics. Highway Wolf takes us on a transformational journey, relatable to anyone challenged by The Call and all that comes with answering The Call. The songs are of the human experience, and through the howling and longing of the Highway Wolf, we come to understand these stories through another lens.
