Governor Ron DeSantis Celebrates Record Number of Students Participating in School-Choice Educational Scholarships

~ Scholarships provide high-quality options for thousands of Florida students ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that nearly 430,000 applications have been received from students for a scholarship under the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship and the Family Empowerment Scholarship. Out of the historic number of applications, over 407,000 students have already been awarded a scholarship with more applications moving through the approval process. This year, Governor DeSantis signed House Bill 1 which expanded school choice for Florida students and families, allowing more families to choose the educational setting that best fits their child’s needs. Today’s participation numbers represent a monumental increase over last year’s enrollment of nearly 250,000 students in the scholarship programs.

“With our historic move to universal school choice, families in record numbers are choosing the best educational options for their children,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am proud of the work we have done so far, but we’re far from done—we will continue to empower parents and expand opportunities so that our students receive the best possible education.”

“All parents want their children to receive a high-quality education and our historic expansion of school choice scholarships will allow students to have the best chance of academic success,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida is a national model for school choice, and I am proud our parents have the opportunity to choose life-changing educational options that foster student success.”

“House Bill 1 unlocks School Choice for every student in Florida,” said Speaker of the House Paul Renner. “Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ signature and commitment to empowering parents, Florida has the largest expansion of School Choice in the nation, allowing every student, regardless of race, income, background, or zip code to customize their education to fit their unique needs.”

“With this historic legislation, every student has the opportunity to receive an education in an environment that allows them to thrive,” said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. “I am delighted to see the successful implementation of this legislation, and I look forward to witnessing the impact these new opportunities will have on our students. Innovative policies like this are why Florida remains the gold standard for education across the nation.”

The Florida Tax Credit Scholarship and the Family Empowerment Scholarship provide funds for tuition and fees at a participating private school, as well as curriculum and related materials and other contracted services, or transportation to a Florida public school other than the student’s assigned school. The programs are available through scholarship funding organizations approved by the Florida Department of Education. The Florida Department of Education will continue to provide support to approved scholarship funding organizations in processing the record number of scholarship applications.

