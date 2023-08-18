Pam Ross Drops Sultry New Track, 'You Don't Know My Name'

The North Carolina-based singer-songwriter releases the follow up to her Top 10 UK iTunes hit, "Two Shots of Tequila."

The song is based on that moment when you want something, but you know it'll only bring you heartache in the morning. ”
— Pam Ross

FUQUAY VARINA, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, singer-songwriter Pam Ross releases her new single, "You Don't Know My Name," from her upcoming album, "When Therapy Fails." The track is an introspective look into the fleeting joy of a one night stand and the inevitable heartache that comes with it.

Pam Ross, who is known for her soul-stirring country rock sound, penned the song in a matter of minutes. "I started playing with the E5 chord and the words just came to me," she says. "The song is based on that moment when you want something, but you know it'll only bring you heartache in the morning. It's all about those feelings of conflict."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4kfO0zCK9E

The single follows in the footsteps of her Top 10 UK iTunes hit, "Two Shots of Tequila," and other successful singles such as "Fire in the Hole," which was an official selection at the Europe Music Awards, and "Falling Off the Merry Go Round" which reached #13 on the iTunes UK Rock Chart.

Ross is no stranger to awards and accolades, with her single Two Shots of Tequila making it to #2 on Bandwagon Network Radio, #8 on the iTunes UK Country Charts, and being played on US radio stations such as QDR 94.7 Homegrown Carolina Country and WNHE Nashville.

The singer has also been booked for multiple live appearances, including a BMI Songwriters Showcase in Austin and the First Annual Southern Songwriting Festival in South Carolina.

"You Don't Know My Name" is now available on all major streaming platforms.
www.pamrossmusic.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Pam Ross Drops Sultry New Track, 'You Don't Know My Name'

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Pam Ross Drops Sultry New Track, 'You Don't Know My Name'
Texas Troubadour Jeremy Parsons Discovers a "Life Worth Dyin' For" on New Single
LAZORE Leaves The Past Behind As He Moves Towards His Destiny – New Single “On My Own” 09/06
View All Stories From This Author