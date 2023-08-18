Texas Troubadour Jeremy Parsons Discovers a "Life Worth Dyin' For" on New Single

The San Antonio Native delivers his follow up to the Top 15 UK iTunes hits, "Tickin'" and "Humanity." The new single is already on the New Music Weekly charts.

if it all ended today or even right there at that moment, would I feel content with the life that I lived? The answer is always a resounding yes”
— Jeremy Parsons

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas-born singer songwriter Jeremy Parsons releases his new single, "Life Worth Dyin' For" on August 18th, a follow-up to his Top 15 UK iTunes hits, "Tickin'" and "Humanity."

The song is a soul-stirring ballad that explores the idea of living a life that one would be content with: "a life worth dyin' for." The track is the latest single from his 2021 album Things To Come and is driven by Parsons's heartfelt musings, contemplations, and experiences.

"Every morning I wake up, and I check in with myself. I have a whole roll call of questions and thoughts. One is if I'm happy with my journey and the path that I'm on still. It's never come close to leaning toward a no. Another critical question is, if it all ended today or even right there at that moment, would I feel content with the life that I lived? The answer is always a resounding yes," Parsons says.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1GT-WlMPdc

Parsons is best known for his captivating performances and honest lyrics. His lyrics have been described as "keenly perceptive and meaningful." Parsons' songs have been featured on the Roots Music Report, IndieWorld Report, and Hits You Love Pop Charts, as well as National Radio Hits and New Music Weekly. His videos have also been selected for numerous film festivals, such as the Jersey Shore Film Festival, Munich Music Video Awards, Rome Music Video Awards, and others.

Tune in to Jeremy Parsons' "Life Worth Dyin' For" on August 18th - a song that shows the power of living for the present and being content with the life you live.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
