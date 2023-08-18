PhoenixTeam Approved as DOD SkillBridge Partner to Help Active-Duty Military Service Members Re-Enter Civilian Workforce

PhoenixTeam specialized in mortgage technology solutions in federal and commercial spaces Blue Phoenix a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB) DOD SkillBridge Authorized Organization

PhoenixTeam strengthens its mission to support U.S. Service Members' transition into civilian life with the opportunity to work in specialized career areas.

We know first-hand the challenges service members face re-entering the civilian workforce....There is no greater honor than to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom and safety” — Melanie Lewis, Partner at PhoenixTeam and Blue Phoenix Executive

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year approximately 200,000 members of the U.S. Armed Forces, stationed in over 140 military installations in the U.S. and overseas, will leave active duty and re-enter the civilian workforce or pursue higher education. The Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge program was established to connect transitioning service members with industry partners offering real-world training and in-demand work experience while giving the partner an equal opportunity to evaluate the service members for future employment consideration. The DoD has approved PhoenixTeam as a SkillBridge program industry partner, allowing them to cultivate the best possible outcomes for service members as they re-enter the civilian workforce.

PhoenixTeam recently launched Blue Phoenix, a mentor-protégé joint venture (MPJV) with Blue Bay Business Delivery, LLC. Blue Phoenix represents the remarkable synergy achieved through the dynamic partnership of industry-leading experts at PhoenixTeam combined with the military ethos of Blue Bay. “We know first-hand the challenges service members face re-entering the civilian workforce,” says Melanie Lewis, Partner at PhoenixTeam and Blue Phoenix Executive. “Phoenix’s SkillBridge program is uniquely designed to integrate the military fundamentals of participating service members with industry skills and tools. There is no greater honor than to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom and safety.” Blue Phoenix exists to provide a career pathway for Veterans by empowering them to leverage their experiences, leadership skills, and mission-focused mindset to civilian roles within the technology industry, leading to greater and faster value realization for federal clients' growing demand for IT excellence.

John Trodden, a Marine Corps Veteran, and Blue Phoenix's Managing Partner, believes every Veteran deserves a chance to succeed in the community beyond their tour of duty. After the DOD announced PhoenixTeam's approval, John reflected on his history with the SkillBridge program saying, "When I decided to retire after 25 years of service, my time as a DOD SkillBridge intern was invaluable….Talk about things coming full circle— now that PhoenixTeam is an officially verified SkillBridge Organization, I have no doubt they will catapult the careers of well-deserving veterans as they did for me. ”

Blue Phoenix, a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) advised by a board of accomplished PhoenixTeam business and tech experts, harnesses the value veterans offer beyond their military service. The DOD SkillBridge program provides an invaluable chance to work and learn in civilian career areas through specific industry training during the last 180 days of service. The DOD, PhoenixTeam, and Blue Phoenix share the same mission— to serve those who have served our nation honorably. With the DOD SkillBridge participation, PhoenixTeam and Blue Phoenix strengthen their ability to provide meaningful and gainful employment and enhance opportunities for returning service members to hit the ground running during their military-to-civilian career transition.

About PhoenixTeam:

PhoenixTeam is a technology company that specializes exclusively in the design, delivery, and care of mortgage technology solutions in federal and commercial spaces. Our dream is to enable affordable and accessible homeownership for all Americans through customer-centric technology solutions. We believe that by bringing joy and purpose back to software development while bridging the gap between technology and business teams, we can really make a difference in the lives of clients and homeowners everywhere. PhoenixTeam is a woman and minority-owned small business headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.