Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida’s Private Sector Job Growth Rate Five Times Faster Than the Nation’s in July 2023

~ Florida’s economic stability and confident workforce leads to strongest month for job growth since September 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida has continued to set the standard for economic success. Florida’s private sector job growth rate increased by 0.5 percent (+42,800 jobs) in July 2023, five times faster than the national rate of 0.1 percent over the same period. Florida’s economic data continues to indicate economic stability and confidence among Florida’s workforce as the state’s labor force grew by 2.6 percent (+280,000) over the year in July 2023, faster than the national over-the-year rate of 1.9 percent.

Florida’s unemployment rate is 2.7 (2.66% compared to prior month’s 2.63%) in July 2023, marking 33 consecutive months below the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent and fourteen consecutive months as the lowest among the nation’s 10 largest states.

Florida added 42,800 private sector jobs in July 2023, which was the largest gain in private sector jobs since September 2022 and Florida’s 12 th highest month of growth over the last 33 months.

Florida's labor force grew by 42,000, Florida's 6th highest month of growth over the last 33 months.

“For the last four years, Florida has led the nation with more than 2.5 million new businesses formations and over 1 million Floridians joining the workforce,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida’s success is the direct result of freedom first policies that support business owners and job seekers along with record investments in workforce education and infrastructure that spur economic growth.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida continues to lead the nation in supporting all key foundations for the success of job seekers and job creators alike, and the Florida approach continues to show the nation how to best give confidence to job seekers and job creators,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “This month’s economic data is further proof that Freedom First policies – such as record investments in workforce education, modern infrastructure and workforce housing – are investments in opportunities for businesses and families alike.”

Florida’s private sector employment grew by 3.3 percent (+277,000 jobs) over the year in July 2023, faster than the national rate of 2.2 percent over the same time period. Florida has outperformed the nation in over-the-year private sector job growth for 28 consecutive months in July 2023. Florida’s labor force grew by 0.4 percent over the month in July 2023, faster than the national labor force growth rate of 0.1 percent over the same time period.

In July, the education and health services sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 14.300 jobs from the previous month, followed by professional and business services adding 10,600 jobs; and trade, transportation, and utilities, adding 5,100 jobs.

Data in the month of July continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 545,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the July 2023 jobs reports by region, please see below:

To view the July 2023 employment data, visit: www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data. Additionally, the Department has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided through Florida Insight.