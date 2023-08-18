Planet Natural Releases New Article On The 20 Most Popular Types Of Palm Trees For Homeowners Completing A Garden Or Landscaping Project

Planet Natural, a website that provides expert gardening advice and tips for growing healthy, delicious food and sustainable environments without harmful pesticides and chemical fertilizers, has released a new article on the 20 most popular types of palm trees for homeowners who are looking for the tree to complete a garden or landscaping project.

Intended to offer homeowners a comprehensive guide into the best palm trees for their type of garden, along with showing the differences between the types and how to look after each one, Planet Natural hopes its new article will be a one-stop resource for those searching for an eye-catching tree for their outdoor space.

A spokesperson from Planet Natural said, “Palm trees are synonymous with tropical regions and warm weather, bringing a sense of relaxation and exoticism to any landscape. There are more than 2,500 different types of palm trees, each with their unique characteristics, growth habits, and requirements, and they all come under the Arecaceae family. This article shares the 20 most popular and common types of palm trees, and we’re certain you’ll be able to quickly find one that complements your garden or backyard landscaping project.”

The Most Popular Palm Trees

Although there are various types and species of palm trees, Planet Natural notes there are two main types:

Dwarf Palm Tree

The average dwarf palm tree is less than 20 feet tall and can grow with a single large trunk or several trunks that are clustered together.

Standard Palm Tree

A standard palm tree is typically any other palm tree that is over 20 feet tall. It may still have a single, large trunk or a number of smaller trunks grouped together.

In its new article, Planet Natural shows examples of these two types of trees, as well as the most popular and common types of palm trees, such as:

Coconut Palm

The coconut tree unquestionably belongs to the palm tree family. Coconut trees, which date back to prehistoric times, are adored and highly appreciated today for their many products, including fibers and culinary purposes.

True Date Palm

The date palm is an ancient and well-known palm tree that is native to the Middle East, Africa, and some parts of Asia. The date palm, which is prized for its delectable dates, grows abundantly in tropical climates and is still a valuable resource and food source today.

Foxtail Palm

The Foxtail palm, a native of Australia, is becoming increasingly popular in sunny regions of the United States, including Texas, California, and Florida. Like a fox’s tail, fronds have a bushy, full appearance.

About Planet Natural

Planet Natural was established in 1991, and has become one of the leading sites for people seeking information for their home and gardens. Planet Natural empowers individuals to take control of their environment and make a positive impact on the world. With a focus on environmentally responsible practices, Planet Natural inspires people to embrace their connection to the natural world and make a difference for future generations.

Planet Natural has been featured in the New York Times, Forbes, BBC, Time Magazine, Yahoo, Wikipedia, AOL, Buzzfeed, Wikihow, PBS, Fox News, etc. and receives millions of visitors every year who come to read articles about home, plants, gardening, sustainability, lifestyle, and healthy living.

