Entrepreneurial Capital Announces $9M Initial Close to Back Self-Funded Searchers

Chicago, IL — Entrepreneurial Capital, led by General Partner Grant Hensel, is proud to announce the successful initial close of $9 million for its debut fund. The fund is dedicated to supporting self-funded searchers acquiring profitable, enduring small businesses across North America.

This milestone marks a significant step in Entrepreneurial Capital’s mission to empower entrepreneurs through acquisition. The fund is actively seeking to deploy capital in collaboration with high-integrity searchers who are under a Letter of Intent (LOI) or nearing one.

With a target fund size of $10 million, Entrepreneurial Capital is nearing its final close and welcomes interest from accredited investors. The fund’s limited partners are primarily experienced small business owners and entrepreneurs, as well as individuals interested in doing their own search in the future.

Entrepreneurial Capital’s approach is deeply rooted in firsthand experience. The fund’s genesis was inspired by Grant and his wife Julia’s acquisition of Lexigate, an SEO agency serving personal injury attorneys. This personal journey underscores the fund’s commitment to backing entrepreneurs who are acquiring and leading small businesses.

Entrepreneurial Capital is a Chicago-based investment firm specializing in self-funded search and Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA). Founded by Grant Hensel, the firm leverages its direct experience in business acquisition and operation to support entrepreneurs in building enduring companies. Entrepreneurial Capital is committed to enabling entrepreneurs to bet on themselves and succeed.

