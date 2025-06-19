BioApply Launches New Blog on Website

Lausanne, Switzerland – BioApply (bioapply.com), a leading company in Switzerland offering biosourced, compostable and reusable packaging, is happy to announce the launch of its new blog.

Located on the company’s website, the extensive resource highlights BioApply’s customizable range of innovative, eco-friendly reusable packaging while offering the latest industry insights and developments. From detailing the raw materials used throughout the process to ensure high-performance natural alternatives to discussing the various uses for the finished products, the blog offers readers a comprehensive guide to sustainable packaging.

“We are committed to offering packaging solutions for both retail and organic waste management,” said a spokesperson for BioApply. “Our products are distinguished by their ecological balance sheet, in particular by their contribution to the development of end-of-life materials. Traceable from the raw material to its circulation, they help to reduce the environmental impact of our customers.”

With more than 15 years of experience in innovation for sustainable packaging and bio-based, compostable, and reusable alternatives, BioApply has earned an impressive reputation for its tailor-made products, transparent production, and extensive range of sustainable and effective alternatives offered to both commercial and residential clients, with free delivery (from 100 CHF).

From the highest certifications in terms of compostability and bio-based content to working with top biomaterials selected for their excellence in sustainability and innovation, some of BioApply’s cutting-edge products include:

Compostable Bags: The compostable bag makes it possible not only to shop but also, in a second phase, to sort its organic waste in a simple, practical and hygienic way. The raw material and the production of BioApply’s 100% European, compliance-code compostable bags enable businesses and their customers to have full transparency and traceability.

Reusable Bags: From a tote bag and pouch to a sturdy net, BioApply offers more environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions to cater to a wide range of customers, industries, and uses.

Paper Packaging: Composed of 100% natural materials, the BioPaper selection is completely recyclable and compostable, as well as offering a secure barrier against moisture and fat with its natural vegetable oil treatments.

Organic Waste: To offer organic sorting in a simple, practical, and hygienic manner, BioApply’s BioWaste solutions enable both domestic and commercial users to compost their organic waste without the hassle of removing it from their bags first.

BioApply invites individuals interested in learning more about its sustainable packaging solutions to visit its new blog or website today.

About BioApply Sarl

Established in 2006, BioApply Sarl has been offering a high-quality range of biosourced, compostable, and reusable packaging tailored to the specific needs of various sectors.

More Information

To learn more about BioApply Sarl and the launch of its new blog, please visit the website at https://bioapply.com/.

