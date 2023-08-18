Hawkeye shooting ranges to reopen Friday

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will reopen three shooting ranges at the Hawkeye Wildlife Area on Friday, August 18, 2023, which had been closed this summer for repairs. The project included removing silt, adding new gravel and improving drainage.
The shooting range reopening coincides with the reopening of Amana Road, that had been closed this summer for construction
Amana Road passes along the north side of the Hawkeye Wildlife Area.
