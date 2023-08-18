THE HOUSE THAT RUTH BUILT: a children’s book celebrating 100 years of Baseball History named CBC’s Hot Pick
Children’s Book Council calls Kelly Bennett’s baseball picture book recreating Babe Ruth’s famous home run that opened Yankee Stadium a winner
Kelly hit a grand slam with this wonderfully illustrated book that tells the historic story of Yankee Stadium...rich with details, fascinating facts, and of course, Babe Ruth!”WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It was author Kelly Bennett’s love of baseball—sparked by her semi-pro catcher grandfather’s stories—that led her on a yearslong mission to create The House That Ruth Built a picture book about the opening day game in the original Yankee Stadium, the NY Yankees first official home ballpark, the world’s biggest, tallest, grandest stadium of the time.
On April 18, 1923, Yankee Stadium, hosted its first ever baseball game: NY Yankees against the Boston Red Sox. With The House That Ruth Built, award-winning author Kelly Bennett recreates the excitement of that opening day game—the stadium, the fans, the food, the pigeons…Watch out!, players taking the field, the Umpire’s “Play ball!”—and the big question. Could the Babe come through? Prior to the game, legendary slugger Babe Ruth—the Great Bambino, King of Swing, the Big Bam—said, “I'd give a year of my life if I could hit a home run on opening day of this great new park.” Could the Babe come through?
Vivid, vibrant true-to-event illustrations reminiscent of Norman Rockwell, created by Susanna Covelli, go hand-in-hand with the lyrical text to recreate the sights and feel of that first baseball game that very first fateful game that christened The House That Ruth Built. Bennett collaborated with several baseball organizations to get the details of this book just right. Historical facts included are diverse, inclusive, and accurate.
Bennett dedicated the book to her grandfather, Joe Silva, a semi-pro catcher, who played baseball with Babe Ruth on Barnstorming trips to California. “We’re a baseball family,” Bennett said. “I used to keep stats for my kids’ baseball and softball teams. I think it’s really, for me, an underrated sport to a lot of people. With baseball you never know what’s going to happen. In basketball, you know everyone is going for the basket. In football, you know they’re going for the end zone. In baseball, you have no idea where the ball is going, yet everyone’s brains is going 100 miles per hour.”
Over 85 seasons, Yankee Stadium hosted 6,581 NY Yankees regular season games, 161 postseason games—more than any other stadium in baseball history—and 33 World Series. The Yanks weren’t the only Big-League team to call Yankee Stadium “home” either. On July 5, 1930, the Stadium hosted its first baseball game between Negro League teams and over the next 18 years, until 1948, served as home field for teams fielding future Hall of Famers such as Satchel Paige, “Pop” Lloyd, Cool Papa Bell, Josh Gibson, and Jackie Robinson.
Baseball Aficionados of all ages —Yankees fans or not—will linger over the sidebars of baseball history, trivia, and vintage photographs. The House That Ruth Built (published by Familius) is available everywhere books are sold.
