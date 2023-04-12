The House That Ruth Built: Children’s Book Commemorates Yankee Stadium’s 100th Anniversary

The House That Ruth Built by Kelly Bennett, illustrated by Susanna Covelli, published by Familius
Baseball fans will enjoy the facts, trivia and vintage photos of the stadium and players.
"Fans watch and wait . . . " Historical facts included are diverse, inclusive, and accurate with information about the segregated leagues of the time included in the sidebar facts.
Illustrated historical non-fiction featuring fun baseball facts and archival photos celebrating Yankee Stadium, Babe Ruth & Baseball.
— —Sean Holtz, Baseball Almanac
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- April 18, 2023, marks the 100th anniversary of the first baseball game played in Yankee Stadium, the world’s biggest, tallest, grandest stadium of its time. So many fans attended games mostly to watch legendary slugger Babe Ruth play a sportswriter dubbed it "The House That Ruth Built.” Prior to the game, Ruth said, “I'd give a year of my life if I could hit a home run on opening day of this great new park.” The House That Ruth Built, a new children’s book by award-winning author Kelly Bennett, riffs off the House That Jack Built nursery rhyme to recreate the excitement of that opening day game—the stadium, the fans, the food, the pigeons…Watch out!, players taking the field, the Umpire’s “Play ball!” —leading up to Babe Ruth’s third inning at-bat, and the big question: Will the Babe come through?
True-to-event illustrations created by Susanna Covelli bring to life the sights and feel of that first game. Yankee fans or not, baseball lovers will linger over the sidebars of baseball history, trivia, and vintage photographs. Readers itching to know the outcome of the game will appreciate the end note with game results, Yankee Stadium history, websites and places to visit for more baseball.
The book is dedicated to the author’s grandfather, Joe Silva, a semi-pro catcher, who played baseball with Babe Ruth, or watched the Babe play (the story varied), on Barnstorming trips to California. Bennett collaborated with several baseball organizations to get the details of this book just right. Historical facts included are diverse, inclusive, and accurate. The House That Ruth Built by Kelly Bennett, illustrated by Susanna Covelli and published by Familius, is available everywhere books are sold.
Over 85 seasons, Yankee Stadium hosted 6,581 NY Yankees regular season games, 161 postseason games—more than any other stadium in baseball history—and 33 World Series. The Yanks weren’t the only Big-League team to call Yankee Stadium “home” either. On July 5, 1930, the Stadium hosted its first baseball game between Negro League teams and over the next 18 years, until 1948, served as home field for teams fielding future Hall of Famers such as Satchel Paige, “Pop” Lloyd, Cool Papa Bell, Josh Gibson, and Jackie Robinson.
The NY Yankees will kick off Yankee Stadium’s centennial year on April 18th, with a three-game series against the LA Angels, led by Shohei Ohtani. Called the “New Babe Ruth” Ohtani, broke Ruth’s two-way record of 10 home runs as a batter and 30 strike-outs as a pitcher—a record that stood for 100 years. And so the story continues . . .
“Kelly hit a grand slam with this wonderfully illustrated book that tells the historic story of Yankee Stadium. The House that Ruth Built is rich with details, fascinating facts, and of course, Babe Ruth!” —Sean Holtz, Baseball Almanac
“Between the fun story, the informative facts, and the amazing illustrations, The House That Ruth Built is a great introduction to baseball, Yankee Stadium, and Babe Ruth for children!” —Cassidy Lent, National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum
*Available from bookstores, online booksellers and directly from www(dot)familius(dot)com
About the Author: Kelly Bennett is the author of many award-winning books for children celebrating families, dancing, friends, pets, and all that goes into being a kid! and POETRY LAB, 7-Minute Poetry Prompts for all ages, posted weekly at Kelly's Fishbowl. Her love of writing can be traced back to when she was two-ish and used her mother's black mascara and ruby lipstick to write on the neighbor's car! (And maybe blamed it on her brother…)
About the Publisher:
Familius is a global trade publishing company that publishes books and other content to help families be happy. Founded in 2012, Familius is headquartered in Sanger, California.
The House That Ruth Built by Kelly Bennett is available everywhere books are sold.
