Withdrawn application: Lutholaz, Date of withdrawal: 19/07/2023, Initial authorisation

YES Pharmaceutical Development Services GmbH withdrew its application for a marketing authorisation of Lutholaz for use in cancer patients to reduce the duration of neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell) and prevent febrile neutropenia (neutropenia accompanied by fever due to an infection). Neutropenia is a common side effect of cancer chemotherapy and can leave patients vulnerable to infections.

The company withdrew the application on 19 July 2023.