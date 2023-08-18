We Are Hiring: CDS/AmeriCorps First4 Partnership Member Positions

The Maine Department of Education is recruiting 17 AmeriCorps members to serve and support children with disabilities with building social-emotional skills and school readiness for children enrolled in CDS preschools across the state. The investment in members will not only serve to ensure positive preschool experiences and improve child outcomes for those children, this opportunity will also provide important, dynamic training, 1:1 mentoring, and experience for each volunteer to utilize toward certification in the educational field. See the below job description for further details, including how to apply.

_______________________________________

Position Title: CDS/AmeriCorps First4 Partnership Member

Location of position: CDS Preschools at 9 CDS sites

Terms: 30 weeks at 23+ hours per week (1200 hr. members), 17 weeks at13 hours per eek (675 hr. members)

Living Allowance: $1200-$1900/mo.

Incentives: Training/PD toward Ed. Tech or 282 Certification funded and provided

About and/or mission statement: CDS/AmeriCorps First 4 Partnership will recruit, train and empower 17 AmeriCorps members to serve and support children with disabilities with building social emotional skills and school readiness children enrolled in CDS preschools across the state. The investment in members will not only serve to ensure positive preschool experiences and improve child outcomes for those children, this opportunity will also provide important, dynamic training, 1:1 mentoring and experience for each volunteer to utilize toward certification in the educational field.

Goals: CDS preschools serve children ages 3-5 with varying abilities and disabilities and are currently experiencing one of the most challenging times with staffing shortages and increasing numbers of students enrolling with social emotional and school readiness deficits post-pandemic that need support. Studies show that the early years of a child’s education are the most important for learning and development and all early learners deserve the opportunity and foundation that positive preschool experiences with ample supports can offer to thrive in their future educational years. The CDS/AmeriCorps Partnership will provide those needed added supports and service, building and increasing social emotional skills, resiliency, and school readiness to improve upon child outcomes and also providing volunteers with dynamic experience including trainings and 1:1 mentoring to empower them to meet the needs of students now and in the future.

Position Overview: Members offer direct service and supports to CDS children and preschool classrooms. They receive professional training and 1:1 mentoring with a classroom teacher in evidence-based special education and early childhood education practices including curriculum, data collection and analysis, and social-emotional learning. Members will also participate in community efforts for recruitment and service.

Service activities:

provide direct support to children with disabilities in Child Development Services Preschool classrooms

build strong relationships & secure attachments with the children, which we know is vital for resilience & lifelong success

receive training to better understand special education policies and practices including understanding IEP and goals training, trauma-informed teaching & social-emotional development

collaborate with a team of like-minded people eager to impact children’s futures

Skills Required:

Ability to work with a team and interest in serving children with disabilities

Strong organizational skills and utilization of a database to manage trainings and service

Experience in community-based networking

Strong communication skills

Strong problem solving skills, adaptability

Apply: Jacquelyn.N.Hersom@maine.gov or https://serviceyear.org/MaineDOE

