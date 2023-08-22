Tatvic and MoEngage Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Customer Engagement and Personalization
Tatvic and MoEngage Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Customer Engagement and PersonalizationAHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tatvic and MoEngage Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Customer Engagement and Personalization
Tatvic a leading Martech company, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with MoEngage, an insight-led customer engagement platform.
By joining forces, Tatvic and MoEngage provide businesses with a comprehensive suite of tools to understand customer behaviour, drive personalized interactions, and maximize customer lifetime value.
Tatvic, as a trusted implementation and solutions partner, brings extensive experience and expertise to the table. Its team of skilled professionals understands MoEngage's capabilities well enough to ensure a seamless integration tailored to an organization’s unique requirements.
Through this partnership, businesses can seek Tatvic’s assistance to fully leverage the MoEngage platform and create highly targeted campaigns, drive customer engagement, and optimize marketing efforts across various channels.
"With our strategic approach and MoEngage's powerful platform, businesses can deliver personalized messages, automate workflows, and measure campaign performance with precision," said Ruhbir Singh, the Global CEO of Tatvic.
The benefits of this partnership extend beyond implementation, as Tatvic is committed to providing ongoing support, training, and guidance to ensure clients maximize the value of MoEngage and achieve their business objectives.
"At MoEngage, we have always strived to provide the best and most actionable insights to consumer brands, enabling them to drive meaningful engagement among their audience. With a trusted implementation and solutions partner like Tatvic joining us, we are confident that our advanced capabilities will be fully realized through seamless integration and expert guidance from skilled professionals. We look forward to consumer brands launching and delivering delightful customer experiences while optimizing for CLTV through targeted campaigns," said Sanjay Kupae, Head of Alliances and Partnerships at MoEngage.
Together, Tatvic and MoEngage are set to revolutionize how businesses connect with their customers and drive unparalleled success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
About Tatvic:
Tatvic provides robust solutions to our client's most pressing marketing, analytics, and technology challenges. As pioneers in solution engineering, our expert team adeptly navigates intricate multi-stack scenarios. We deliver strategic Cloud, Maps, and Advertising Stack solutions across a vast global landscape, with a presence in regions including the United States, Canada, UAE, India, and Singapore. Our mission is to transform data into actionable insights, unlocking opportunities that drive growth, innovation, and excellence."
Visit us at https://www.tatvic.com/
About MoEngage
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform built for customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage is trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, OYO, and more. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. More than 1,000+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. MoEngage was recognized as a Customers’ Choice Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for the Multichannel Marketing Hubs Report and a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023 Evaluation.
Nikhil Jain
Tatvic.com
+91 72010 00406
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn