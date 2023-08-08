Ruhbir Singh takes the Stage as the Global CEO for Tatvic
Tatvic proudly announces Ruhbir Singh as its new Global CEO, leading a groundbreaking DNA transformation and poised to become a global solution engineer leaderAHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahmedabad, 8th August - Tatvic, a strategic Google Premium partner and a MarTech trailblazer in the APAC region, proudly announces the appointment of Ruhbir Singh as its visionary new Global CEO. With the advent of Ruhbir Singh, Tatvic is embarking on a groundbreaking DNA transformation, poised to ascend as a solution engineering leader across the globe.
"I recognize Tatvic's immense value and the strength of our Super Team. We are more than ready to expand our global footprint," exclaims Ruhbir Singh. "Our dedicated solution engineers excel in navigating intricate multi-stack use cases, providing partnerships-aligned Cloud, Maps, and Ad Stack solutions. This positions us as the ultimate strategic partner in key regions like the United States, Canada, UAE, India, and Singapore."
Ravi Pathak, the founder of Tatvic, firmly believes that under Ruhbir's guidance, Tatvic will solidify its position as a leading solution engineering company, delivering innovative and data-driven solutions to businesses worldwide.
During his tenure as the Head of Partnerships for the Google Marketing Platform in India, Ruhbir spearheaded impactful partnerships, contributing significantly to the growth and success of Google's marketing products in the region. His strategic leadership and dedication to excellence have left a profound impact on the industry, making him an invaluable asset to Tatvic's journey towards continued success.
