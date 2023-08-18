Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Vinyl Acetate Monomer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the vinyl acetate monomer market. As per TBRC’s vinyl acetate monomer market forecast, the vinyl acetate monomer market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.16 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.13% through the forecast period.

The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the vinyl acetate monomer market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest vinyl acetate monomer market share. Major players in the vinyl acetate monomer market include The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Kuraray Co.Ltd., Sinopec Corp, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Japan Vam And Poval Co. Ltd., Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), Dairen Chemical Corporation, Solventis Ltd., DuPont de Nemours

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Segments

1) By Application: Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Other Applications

2) By End-User: Packaging, Construction, Textile, Cosmetics, Other End-User Industries

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Sale, Indirect Sale

Vinyl acetate monomer refers to a colorless liquid with a strong smell that can be polymerized as a bulk, solution, suspension, or emulsion. Vinyl acetate monomer is used in adhesives and sealants, paints and coatings, and textiles. It can be polymerized easily to form PVA (Polyvinyl alcohol) and VAE (vinyl acetate ethylene) copolymers with a wide range of properties.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

