Telecom Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market projected surpass US$318 billion valuation by 2028
The telecom electronics manufacturing services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% to reach $318.622 billion in 2028 from US$206.202 billion in 2021.
Major factors driving the Telecom EMS Market growth include the significant inclination to shift towards 5G technology infrastructure in emerging economies coupled with the rising IoT integration.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The telecom electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% to reach US$318.622 billion in 2028 from US$206.202 billion in 2021.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the telecom electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$318.622 billion by 2028. Major factors driving the Telecom Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market growth include a significant inclination to shift towards 5G technology infrastructure coupled with the rising IoT integration.
The telecom electronics manufacturing services market is a fast-growing and vital area of the telecommunications industry. EMS suppliers play an important role in the telecom industry by providing specialized manufacturing, design, and assembly solutions for telecom equipment and devices. As the need for modern telecommunications technology rises, EMS providers help to ensure efficient manufacturing, cost-effectiveness, and quick innovation. The complicated ecology of this industry enables the creation and delivery of cutting-edge telecom technologies, satisfying the changing demands of communication networks and improving global connectivity.
The expansion of the telecom electronics manufacturing services industry is being driven by a confluence of factors that reflect the changing telecommunications and technology landscape. For starters, the growing need for sophisticated telecommunications technologies, such as 5G networks, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and smart infrastructure, is driving up the demand for specialized manufacturing knowledge. EMS providers have the flexibility to meet the complex and diversified needs of these cutting-edge technologies. Furthermore, due to cost savings, the practice of outsourcing manufacturing activities to EMS partners is gaining popularity. Companies are focusing on their core skills while using EMS providers' specialized expertise, resulting in optimized manufacturing processes and decreased time-to-market. Furthermore, supply chain globalization has enabled EMS providers to develop a broad and efficient network, allowing for seamless component sourcing, manufacture, and delivery across countries.
The growth of communication network infrastructure, particularly the deployment of 5G, drives the demand for manufacturing services to match the rising need for telecom equipment. Furthermore, the increasing complexity of telecom products and the requirement for customization need the specialized expertise and resources of EMS providers, propelling their role as critical industry partners. According to Oberlo, a Shopify affiliate and drop shipping solution provider, there were an estimated 6.8 billion smartphone users worldwide by February 2023, with mobile online traffic accounting for 54.8% of all web traffic globally. Overall, the growth of the EMS market is inextricably linked to its ability to cater to the changing needs of the telecommunications sector, provide cost-effective solutions, embrace innovation, and provide the specialized manufacturing expertise required to fuel the advancement of global communication networks.
The telecom electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market has been categorized based on devices, services, and geography. The market has been segmented based on devices into routers, servers, base station transmitters & receivers, and others. Services are further classified into design & engineering, manufacturing, assembly, testing, and others.
By region, Asia-Pacific is a leader in the Telecom Electronics Manufacturing Services market. Telecommunications businesses have made substantial investments and have set up production operations in the region owing to its solid industrial infrastructure, competent labor, and favorable cost structures. Countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and India serve as key EMS operations centers, providing a combination of technology knowledge and economic effectiveness. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific's booming demand for telecom goods, driven by rapid network development and increased mobile device use, cements the region's position as a prominent player in the telecom industry's EMS market.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the telecom electronics manufacturing services market that have been covered include Benchmark, Flex Ltd. Flextronics International, LTD, Jabil Inc, Celestica Inc, Compal Inc, and Sanmina Corporation among other significant market players.
The market analytics report segments the telecom electronics manufacturing services market as follows:
• By Devices
o Routers
o Server
o Base Station Transmitter and Receiver
o Others
• By Services
o Design and Engineering
o Manufacturing
o Assembly
o Testing
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• United Kingdom
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Indonesia
• South Korea
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
