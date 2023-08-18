Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // DUI refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 23B1005581

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland               

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2023 at approximately 0101

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 103, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Kristy Burgess

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 18, 2023, at approximately 0101 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT Route 103 for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kristy Burgess (43). During the stop, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Burgess was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Burgess was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/05/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windham County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

