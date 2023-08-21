2023 European Photography Awards Announced Esteemed Winners in Global Contest

2023 European Photography Awards Full Results Announced 2023 European Professional Photographer of the Year - Ghost of Asano by Jatenipat Ketpradit 2023 European Amateur Photographer of the Year - Resilient mothers by João Coelho

The International Awards Associate (IAA), in partnership with the European Photography Awards, proudly announces the results of the 2023 competition.

BERLIN, BE, GERMANY , August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA), in partnership with the European Photography Awards, proudly announces the results of the 2023 competition. This prestigious contest, open to photographers worldwide, honours the artists who capture the vibrant diversity and cultural heritage seen across the globe. This year, the competition drew remarkable attention, receiving a striking 3,300 submissions from 50 nations, including Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Australia, France, Portugal, Japan, Spain, and beyond, underscoring its global appeal and impact.

2023 European Photographers of the Year

After meticulous review of an impressive array of submissions, the European Photography Awards is delighted to unveil its distinguished Photographers of the Year for 2023. Jatenipat Ketpradit of Thailand earns the title of Professional Photographer of the Year with his captivating piece, “Ghost of Asaro,” and will receive a $3,000 cash prize. João Coelho of Portugal is celebrated as the Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year for their evocative work, “Resilient Mothers,” earning a $2,000 cash prize.

1. Professional Photographer of the Year – Ghost of Asaro by Jatenipat Ketpradit

2. Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year – Resilient mothers by João Coelho

2023 Category Winners for the Year

Beyond the coveted Photographer of the Year distinction, the European Photography Awards celebrates a diverse range of talents spanning multiple categories. With a commitment to highlighting excellence in every niche, the award is set on honouring standout photographers in both professional and amateur/student categories. Each of these maestros has left an indelible mark and will be duly recognised with a cash prize of $100 to further fuel their passion and craft.

Category Winners of the Year (Professional)

1. Italy Photography – 20,000 Leagues Under the Seas by Robin Yong

2. Germany Photography – A Journey to the Self by Marlena Wels

3. France Photography – Boxing club n°1 by Christophe Demigné

4. Architecture Photography –Tadawul #2 by Gerry O'Leary

5. Editorial Photography – Ukraine:The Terror of War by Daniel Ceng

6. Fine Art Photography – Wonderful Moment by Shihao Li

7. Nature Photography – Great White by Brice Weaver

8. People Photography – Survive in Katanga by John T. Pedersen

9. Black & White Photography – Water & Light by Liza Heinrichs

10. Special Photography – The Last Feed. by Kazutoshi Kawakami

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student)

1. Italy Photography – Mountains of Fire by Andrea Sagui

2. Germany Photography – Elina-2 by Bodo Gebhardt

3. Commercial Photography – You And ALL The Seasons by Andy Whale

4. Architecture Photography – Winged by Anna Wacker

5. Editorial Photography – The end of the line by João Coelho

6. Nature Photography – Love is by Alexander Seleznyov

7. People Photography – Jigong by MingLun Tsai

8. Black & White Photography – Fire in my heart by Mariko Okubp

9. Special Photography – The Kranzbach by Mark Tomalla

"This season's submissions have brilliantly showcased the pinnacle of global photographic artistry, reflecting a symphony of vision and technique," declared Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson for IAA. "Evaluating and commending such exceptional works has been a rewarding challenge for our esteemed panel of jurors."

Grand Jury Panel

The European Photography Awards maintains a gold standard when it comes to the selection of its jurors, upholding the contest's high standard of integrity and prestige. Notable members include Donell Gumiran (United Arab Emirates), Benny Lau (Hong Kong S.A.R., China), Gigi Chung (United States), Dawid Galinski (Iceland), Alessandra Minotti (Italy), and Pinu Rahman (Bangladesh), to name a few, each contributing unique expertise and passion to the evaluation process.

"Presenting these awards is more than a recognition; it is a celebration of contemporary photographic excellence," declared Thomas Brandt. "As the European Photography Awards builds its legacy, we envision a future where our honourees continually redefine and elevate the world of visual artistry."

Kindly visit the European Photography Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://europeanphotoawards.com/.

About European Photography Awards

The European Photography Awards is an international photography competition, that recognises exquisite and artistic content, honouring vast arrays of genres in the photographic medium, extending the reaches of photographical talents all across the globe.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.