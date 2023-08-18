Recruiting for Good to Help Sweet Mom Davina Kaohoni Fund Her Cause Maui Strong
Moms inspire their community to participate in 1 Referral 1 Reward; every time someone earns a sweet trip, mom earns $500 for her cause. #helpushelpyou www.HelpingLAMoms.com Raise Money for Cause
Davina Kaonohi CEO and Co-Founder of Element Apothec, and 'Proud Hawaiian, supporting Maui Strong' www.ElementApothec.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Davina's Cause Maui Strong and earn the sweetest beauty foodie shopping staycation anywhere in USA #1referral1reward www.TheSweetestStaycation.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; and rewards referrals to companies hiring professionals with donations and sweet staycations.
Recruiting for Good launches sweet service; Helping LA Moms (raise money for cause). The 1st LA Mom, Recruiting for Good is helping Davina Kaonohi support her cause; 'Maui Strong.'
According to Davina Kaonohi, CEO and Co-Founder of Element Apothec, " As the CEO of Element Apothec and a proud Hawaiian, I am reaching out to you today to share something deeply personal and close to my heart. The devastating fires that have affected Maui this past week have hit especially close to home for me. Having previously lived on Maui, spent part of my childhood there, and having ohana who call the island home, I find myself reflecting deeply on the importance of community and support. This experience serves as a poignant reminder of the strength that emerges when our ohana comes together in times of crisis. Our beloved Maui has faced unimaginable loss and hardship, and it's a testament to the power of unity that we can make a positive impact together."
How Recruiting for Good's Referral Program
Good for You + The Community Too Works?
1. Someone in the community refers a company hiring professional staff.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a new employee; and earns a finder's fee.
3. Recruiting for Good then, donates $500 to support Davina's cause 'Maui Strong'.
4. Person also earns The Sweetest Staycation (Beauty, Foodie, Shopping Weekend).
5. Person can forgo any portion of staycation; and Recruiting for Good will donate more to support Maui.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Help us, Help you; use recruiting for good to fund the causes you care about, and earn the sweetest staycation in USA."
About
Davina Kaonohi CEO and Co-Founder of Element Apothec, and 'Proud Hawaiian, supporting Maui Strong.' Element Apothec is an innovative and purpose-driven consumer brand focused on CBD-infused wellness and body care products which combine the healing power of nature with the ingenuity of science. We are passionate about formulating products that are healthy for your body, inside and out; advocating for higher standards; creating social impact; and empowering consumers via transparency and education, all while holding ourselves accountable to unparalleled standards of safety and quality. www.ElementApothec.com
Helping LA Moms; raise money for cause. Love to collaborate, do something GOOD for YOU, and The Community Too; then, our meaningful service is perfect you. Inspire your social network to participate in 1 referral 1 reward. When someone successfully earns a sweet trip; mom earns $500 for their favorite nonprofit, school, or to help mom (improve quality of her kids' life, because that is a worthy cause). To learn more visit www.HelpingLAMoms.com Raise Money for Cause!
The Sweetest Staycation (Beauty Foodie Shopping); and we donate to favorite cause too. All-inclusive weekend celebration includes 2 night stay at Sweet Hotel in LA (or anywhere in USA); or $1,000 Airbnb Gift Card, $250 Beauty/Spa Gift Card, $250 Dining Gift Card, and $500 Shopping Gift Card. And a $500 donation to your favorite cause (nonprofit, pet rescue, or school). You can forgo any gift cards, and Recruiting for Good will donate more to your favorite cause. To Do Something Good for You and The Community Too visit www.TheSweetestStaycation.com Today!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
'Girls Design Tomorrow' is a sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram