LCC officers receives CIC course materials

Lata Correctional Centre (LCC) officers receiving their course materials from Cambridge International College (CIC), a British Distance Flexible Learning provider with local Associate CS Vision Ltd.

Speaking during the course orientation on 14 August 2023 at Lata Correctional Centre, Commandant Kent Wauka acknowledged CIC’s Associate Rep Mr Okano Oscar Gamara for his commitment and support to Provincial Correctional Centre officers in undertaking their programs.

‘Through this British Distance Flexible Learning which facilitated by CIC, I believe it will improve our knowledge, skills and career opportunities”, says Commandant Wauka.

“Even though the geographical locations of where we are, does not hinder us from under taking this program. We are capable to prove ourselves to the organisation by completing these courses with good grades in due course”. Mr. Wauka assured the CSSI Executive Members.

Meanwhile CS Vision Ltd associate rep Mr. Okano Oscar says “Cambridge International College (CIC) is an accredited, flexible avenue. Whatever your work experiences and ambitions wherever you lived in the world the college offers a study and training that will provide you everything for success. Since we isolated but Cambridge International College (CIC) connected us. The program taken by 5 staffs will help in their duties and responsibilities to become top and well-respected leaders in their offices.

CSSI Press