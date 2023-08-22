Zühlke bolsters regional leadership in Asia with new hires in Hong Kong

Zühlke announces the appointment of Eric Cheung as Managing Director Markets and Johnny Leung as Head of Business for Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR, CHINA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zühlke Group is pleased to announce the appointment of two seasoned executives, Eric Cheung as Managing Director Markets, and Johnny Leung as Head of Business for Hong Kong, signifying a strategic move to fortify its presence in the dynamic market. Based in Hong Kong, Eric and Johnny will spearhead the company’s strategic initiatives to drive growth and advance opportunities, while further expanding Zühlke’s capabilities and offerings in the region.

Eric brings over two decades of international leadership experience in consulting, banking, and financial institutions. He is a solution-driven business leader with a proven track record of navigating complex challenges with innovative strategies. Most recently, he led the establishment, growth, and strategy of EPAM Systems in Asia Pacific.

Commenting on his new role, Eric said, "I am truly excited to embark on this journey with Zühlke, the obsession and passion with technology and client-centric focus is electrifying. I look forward to collaborating with our regional and global teams, clients and partners to drive growth and deliver value with Zühlke's expertise in our key markets."

Assuming the Head of Business role, Johnny brings over a wealth of experience working in B2B sales, including at Oracle, Experian and Accenture. Most recently at Accenture, his primary focus was growing the financial services client portfolio, including driving business opportunities, solution offerings, go-to-market plans and client delivery.

“Hong Kong is a global finance hub with world-class talents. I’m excited to join Zühlke at this pivotal point in their journey to be at the forefront of technological innovation and driving transformative solutions that will reshape the financial services industry,” commenting on his new role, Johnny said.

Jonas Trindler, Member of Group Executive Board, Partner of Zühlke Group and CEO Asia, commented, "We are excited to introduce Eric and Johnny as valuable additions to our regional leadership team at Zühlke in Asia. With their extensive leadership experience and profound understanding of the local and regional markets, they will play a pivotal role in advancing our developmental strategy in Hong Kong. We are confident that their expertise will enhance our market presence while underscoring our dedication to providing innovative solutions and exceptional value to our clients.”