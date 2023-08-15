Co-innovating a sustainable future: Zühlke publishes 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Fabrizio Ferrandina, Group CEO, Zühlke

Zühlke published Corporate Responsibility Report – ‘Co-innovating a sustainable future’ – detailing its environmental and social impact initiatives worldwide.

At Zühlke, we’re convinced that borderless innovation and technology can be a positive force of change for business and society. In this report, we explore our 2022 milestones and onward journey.” — Fabrizio Ferrandina, Group CEO, Zühlke

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zühlke published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report – ‘Co-innovating a sustainable future’ – detailing its environmental and social impact initiatives worldwide.

The report outlines Zühlke’s 2022 sustainability milestones, challenges, and onwards journey. It includes new decarbonisation targets, in review by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an assessment method Zühlke is introducing to measure and improve the impact of its projects, and examples of client collaborations that are driving positive outcomes for people, planet, and profit.

Informed by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Zühlke’s sustainability strategy centres on climate action and health improvement, with a threefold focus on positive project impact, community engagement, and sustainable ways of working. The report explores the company’s 2022 performance in these key areas, emphasising how technology and collaboration were key to its progress.

Positive project impact

The report explores how innovation and technology can create positive impact, outlining some of Zühlke’s client collaborations in 2022, such as: enabling a railway operator to take concrete steps in its green IT journey, co-developing a data platform that advances medical research while protecting patient privacy, and co-innovating a new sensor that detects methane leaks.

To further improve the impact of client collaborations, Zühlke has developed and piloted a Project Impact Assessment (PIA) method, providing clear targets and a strong measurement framework to put its aspirations into action.

Community engagement

Zühlke’s community and social impact activities included donations and sponsorship, pro bono work, and volunteering. Key partners in 2022 included non-profit Aiducation (improving access to education in Kenya and the Philippines), Boozt your Business (empowering startups through mentorship), and Swiss Triple Impact (a sustainability initiative). The company also expanded its ‘Sustainability Circle’ network, bringing together 150+ business stakeholders in 40+ companies to advance sustainability across diverse sectors within the field of manufacturing.

Sustainable ways of working

With a commitment to net zero, the business has adopted science-based targets – currently in review by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Zühlke aims to achieve net zero Scope 1+2 emissions by 2030, and to become net zero across the entire value chain by 2040. This requires a wide range of measures to reduce emissions by 90% against the company’s 2021 baseline.

Compared with its targets, Zühlke’s overall results for 2022 were disappointing, with a total emissions rise of 41% to 8,489 t CO2e. This was the result of three main drivers: team growth of 20%, an increase in post-pandemic travel and office use, and long lead times for several reduction activities. Despite these challenges, the business was able to lower operational emissions (Scope 1+2) by 5% compared to 2021. It also reduced Scope 2 against overall growth, mainly through switches to renewable electricity.

As part of its focus on sustainable ways of working, Zühlke also announced steps to ensure ‘equal pay for equal work’ and committed to publishing dedicated reporting on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

In the report’s opening letter, Zühlke Chairman Philipp Sutter stressed the importance of collective business action to advance sustainability: ‘The long-term success of our clients, and Zühlke in turn, is deeply connected with the world around us. To thrive in the future, we will need business models, innovation systems, and solutions that positively impact people, planet, and profit. By teaming up with diverse partners with complementary data, capabilities, and a shared goal, we have the means to co-create better solutions – efficiently, effectively, and at scale’.

"At Zühlke, we’re convinced that borderless innovation and technology can be a positive force of change for business and society. We take our organisational responsibility here very seriously. Our first Corporate Responsibility Report showed how we made sustainability a strategic goal and consolidated a group-wide approach to decarbonisation. In this report, we explore our 2022 milestones and onward journey."

Fabrizio Ferrandina,

Group CEO, Zühlke