Cantor’s Driving School Adds Female Instructor and New Driver Training Vehicle in Orange County, California

Cantor's Driving School Driver Training Car Cantor’s Driving School Orange County CA service area map Cantor's Driving School California logo

Cantor’s Driving School expands operations in Orange County, CA, adding a female instructor and another new driver training vehicle.

We continue to improve our driver training services in Orange County to provide the high quality driving lessons that students want.” — Frank Cantor

IRVINE, CA, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantor’s Driving School announces that it has expanded its driver training operations for Orange County in Southern California. Cantor's Driving School has added a female driving instructor and a new driver training car. This is in response to increased demand for driving lessons at Cantor's Driving School’s Orange County location and throughout the Southern California.

“We continue to improve our services in Orange County to provide the high quality driving lessons that students want,” said owner Frank Cantor.

Cantor's Driving School offers driver training in a large portion of Southern California, including all of Orange County. On Cantor’s Driving School’s color-coded service area map, the Orange County service area is outlined in orange.

Current rates for driving lessons and economical packages of multiple driving lessons are shown on the Driver Training Packages page on the Cantor's Driving School website. Online ordering and online scheduling make it quick and convenient to purchase driving lessons and schedule lessons.

In addition to the driving lessons, Cantor’s Driving School offers four online driver's education courses that can be taken by any California driver. One is the online 30-hour California Driver Education course that is mandatory for prospective new drivers between the ages of 15½ and 17½. This 30-hour California DMV-licensed driver education online course is the first step in the process of earning a driver's license. Other online courses include Traffic School, Insurance Discount and Mature Driver Improvement courses.

About Cantor’s Driving School

Founded in 1976, Cantor’s Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation. Over 100,000 drivers have learned to drive with Cantor’s Driving School. Cantor’s Driving School is a California DMV state-certified d driving school and a member of the Driving School Association of the Americas (DSAA) and the American Driver & Traffic Safety Education Association (ADTSEA). Cantor’s Driving School offers driving lessons for teens and adults. All lessons are private, one-on-one, behind-the-wheel driving lessons, offered 7 days a week. Door-to-door service is provided - pick-up and drop-off at school, home or work. Money-saving packages of multiple driving lessons are available along with single lessons. Online payment and online scheduling is available. Fully licensed, insured, and bonded, Cantor's Driving School employs expert driving instructors that are certified by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and trained to teach good driving skills and instill good driving habits for life. Male and female instructors are available in Orange County, CA.

For more information or to inquire about driving lessons, please call 310-910-9070 or visit the Cantor’s Driving School website at https://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolCA.com.