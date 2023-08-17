Te Maeva Nui is a significant event in the Cook Islands that celebrates our culture, traditions, and the progress we have made as a nation. As a self-governing territory associated with New Zealand, we have ample opportunities to travel and support our people's success and well-being.

Te Maeva Nui, also known as Constitution Day, holds great importance for us as it encapsulates the essence of our small yet proud Polynesian nation. With 13 populated islands, each with its unique singing and dancing style, this event serves as a platform to showcase our ancestral stories, our environment, and the values instilled in our society.

This occasion allows our people to reflect on the growth we have achieved as a nation. We honor the achievements made and the obstacles overcome since we gained our independence and self-governance on August 4th, 1965, under the leadership of our first prime minister, Albert Henry.

This year marks the 58th anniversary of Te Maeva Nui, and our people never fail to showcase their pride for their islands and villages through vibrant performances. It is heartening to witness the active participation of secondary college students in the festivities, demonstrating our youth's desire to be involved and contribute their voices to the narratives depicted in our performances.

However, with the increased involvement of our youth in Te Maeva Nui celebrations, questions arise regarding the importance of our language in Cook Islands society. Regrettably, our native language, particularly on Rarotonga, is diminishing. While we teach songs in our mother tongue and explain their meaning to performers to ensure their understanding, daily usage of the Cook Islands Maori language is not prevalent.

As proud as we are of our nation's accomplishments, Te Maeva Nui sheds light on the challenges we face in preserving our language. To address this issue, it is crucial that our language be seen and heard throughout the Cook Islands, encouraging our young people to read, write, and speak it confidently on a daily basis. Our elders, with their vast knowledge, are eager to pass down the language to the next generation, and programs are in place to facilitate the everyday use of Cook Islands Maori.

We are not alone in this struggle, as Indigenous nations worldwide face similar challenges of language and cultural erosion due to the influence of modern society. Nevertheless, we have an opportunity to alter the course of our language's destiny. Te Maeva Nui can serve as a catalyst for us all, young and old, to unite and strengthen our language alongside our cultural performances and traditions. By reflecting on the resilience and achievements of our nation, we can propel our Cook Islands Maori language to new heights and ensure its vitality for generations to come with unwavering confidence.

Mou te ko, mou te ere. Kia pukuru o vaevae, kia mokora o kaki. Stand firm to your foundation and your culture. Look ahead for new visions and expand your knowledge.

Georgina would like to acknowledge John Toleafoa who assisted her in writing this blog. He is a fellow educator who is almost graduating and is on his way to pursuing his dreams of teaching the young children of the Cook Islands. His love for music and teaching the young ones how to sing songs of our culture is what drives him to keep learning and growing to be able to instill knowledge of our proud culture into the youth of tomorrow.