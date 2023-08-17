Broken Spokes Graphic Novel Offers A Personal Look At the 1960’s
Nancy Macri's graphic novel explores the life of Shirley Walker, a woman deceived by the men she loves and trusts while raising children in the 1960's.
You’ll laugh through your tears as you become absorbed in this inspirational true tale!”NY, NY, US, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York- In "Broken Spokes," Nancy Macri delves into the remarkable life of her mother, Shirley Walker, in a captivating graphic memoir. As a divorced nurse raising three children in the 1960s, Shirley's journey is a testament to her unwavering determination and her commitment to providing a better life for her family.
— Cadma of Bitten Apple TV
This poignant and authentic memoir explores the challenges faced by a single mother during that era, shedding light on the difficult decisions she made in her quest for a brighter future for her kids. Despite the hardships, Shirley's love and resilience shine through as she navigates the complexities of life with grace and optimism.
Cadma of Bitten Apple TV said “You’ll laugh through your tears as you become absorbed in this inspirational true tale!” and pop culture pundit Mike Drake called the book “A heartwarming tale of resilience”.
Through Macri’s evocative illustrations and heartfelt storytelling, "Broken Spokes" is a powerful tribute to Shirley's enduring spirit and the profound impact she had on her family. Macri's memoir weaves together humor and heartache, leaving readers inspired by the indomitable strength of a mother's love and the resilience of the human spirit.
Broken Spokes (ISBN 979-8856381893) is available now at bookstores nationwide.
Nancy Macri
Broken Spokes Publishing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram